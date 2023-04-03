Beşiktaş on Sunday exhibited a remarkable performance against their rival team, Fenerbahçe, as they clinched a 4-2 victory, with Cenk Tosun's masterful brace performance stealing the show.

This impressive win solidified Beşiktaş's position at third place in the Süper Lig, with only two points behind their latest victims.

Although Fenerbahçe initially took the lead through Enner Valencia's lethal spot-kick in the 41st minute, the visitors managed to equalize thirteen minutes into the second half, thanks to Cenk Tosun's 58th-minute goal.

Before Tosun's 58th-minute equalizer, Valencia had another chance to make it two from the spot but unfortunately his miss would prove costly later in the game.

Welinton, who replaced Tayyip Talha Sanuç, who was injured in the 11th minute received his marching orders in the 51st minute.

The Brazilian, who received a yellow card in the 28th minute, was sent off with a second yellow card after he fouled Valencia in the 50th minute.

With this card, the Brazilian defender saw his first red card of the season and left his team with 10 players.

Nathan Redmond, who replaced Amir Hadziahmetovic in the second half made an instant impact by providing a crucial assist to the already hungry Cenk Tosun.

Tosun who was hungry for more, found the back of the net 4 minutes after his equalizer, with the Eagles starting to prove their superiority even away from home.

Redmond who had provided both assists to the on fire-Tosun also managed to have his name registered on the score shit when he sent home the team's third goal.

It is never done unless Vincent Aboubakar joins the party as the Cameroonian gave the icing on the cake in added time to make it 4-1 to the visitors.

It is worth noting that Aboubakar, has not lost any of the 5 league matches in which he competed against the Fenerbahçe, with Beşiktaş getting 2 wins and 3 draws in these matches.

Regardless of the worthlessness of it, Irfan Can salvaged a bit of pride for the home team with a goal in the 95th minute but it was just for consolation.

The Black Eagles' win in Kadiköy is their fourth consecutive one to exert pressure on the second-placed Fenerbahçe and log leaders Galatasaray.

Beşiktaş left the derby with 3 points for the first time this season, considering the goalless draw they had with Fenerbahçe earlier at the Vodafone Park and a loss away against Galatasaray.

The win was even made sweeter by the fact that it was coach Şenol Güneş's first win in Kadıköy in 12 matches as the Eagles' head coach.

Koç under fire

The match however was nothing shot of chaos as in the second half of the match between the Yellow Canaries fans were heard protesting against the team's Ali Koc-led management.

With the home fans frustrated by the direction the Istanbul giants are going, it could be justified to hear them airing their grievances to non other than the club president.

Some of the fans were heard calling for the resignation of the management.

"Tell me, president, what happened to your words! What have you done to big Fener?" a frustrated fan was heard yelling.

As if that was not enough, the fans took to the cold streets shouting, "Ali Koç resign."