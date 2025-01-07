Tottenham has activated an option to extend Son Heung-min's contract through 2026, the Premier League club announced Tuesday.

The South Korean forward, who signed his current deal in 2021, was set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Describing Son as a "global star" and a "modern-day great," Spurs celebrated his impact and legacy at the club.

Son joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and has made 431 appearances. The 32-year-old Spurs captain ranks fourth on the club's all-time scoring list with 169 goals and 18th on the Premier League's list of leading scorers with 125 goals.

He won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2021-22 season.

Son has also made 131 appearances for South Korea.

The announcement of his contract extension came ahead of Tottenham's English League Cup semifinal first leg against Liverpool on Wednesday.