Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor went nine clear at the top of the points table with a 2-0 win over Hatayspor on Saturday.

Djaniny drew first blood for the host in the 24th minute at the Medical Park Stadium in Trabzon.

Danish striker Andreas Cornelius then doubled the lead in the 38th minute, securing a remarkable home victory for his side.

The win meant Trabzonspor bounced back immediately from its first loss of the season against Antalyaspor last week.

It remains comfortable at the top of the Süper Lig table with 42 points from 17 matches.

Second-placed Konyaspor, who defeated Antalyaspor 1-0 at home earlier in the day, has 33 points from the same number of outings.

Galatasaray's Halil Dervişoğlu (C) tries to go past two Başakşehir players during a Süper Lig match, Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 18, 2021. (AA Photo)

Lions’ winless run continues

Struggling powerhouse Galatasaray, in the meantime, could only salvage a point against crosstown rival Başakşehir.

Stefano Okaka scored from a spectacular bicycle kick goal in the 20th minute to put Başakşehir ahead at Nef Stadium in Istanbul.

Mostafa Mohamed’s equalizer for the Lions came late in the 87th minute, only enough to escape a humiliating loss at home.

With the draw, Galatasaray saw its winless run in the Süper Lig extend to five matches. It is now struggling in the 11th place with only 24 points from 17 matches.

Başakşehir, on the other hand, is third in the league with 29 points.

Early start for Fenerbahçe

The Istanbul rivals Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş end the last Süper Lig match of the year 2021 with a tie of 2-2.

Fenerbahçe's Mesut Özil scored an early 14th minute 1-0 that was soon evened out by Beşiktaş's Josef de Souza in minute 25. Mergim Berisha of the Canaries followed soon at minute 30 with the second score. After the half time at minute 59 de Souza swooped in to even the score of Sunday's match.