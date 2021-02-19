Turkish Süper Lig side Trabzonspor will debut 18-year-old high school student Kağan Moradaoğlu between the sticks in its match against Başakşehir on Friday.

The club is missing 11 regular players, including three first-choice goalkeepers, through COVID-19, injury and suspension,

Trabzonspor's three first-choice goalkeepers, Uğurcan Çakır, Erce Kardeşler and Arda Akbulut, are all out of the contention with health issues, leaving manager Abdullah Avcı with no option but to hand the gloves to Moradaoğlu.

The former Turkish U17 national team player is 193 centimeters (6 feet 3 inches) tall and is in the last year of high school. Hakan Aydın, another high school student, will be Trabzonspor’s reserve goalkeeper in the match against current champion Başakşehir.