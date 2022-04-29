Trabzonspor is counting the hours to finally break its 38-year title drought as it faces Antalyaspor, with just a point needed to win the long-cherished Süper Lig crown.

The Turkish Süper Lig traditional underdog won its last top-tier title back in 1984.

As Trabzonspor takes on Antalyaspor Saturday in front of its home crowd, a win or even a draw will make them the Turkish champions with three matches to spare.

However, there is an alternative scenario to Trabzonspor's league triumph as well. It can clinch the title as early as Friday if second-placed Fenerbahçe draws or loses against Gaziantep at Istanbul's Ülker Stadium.

Fenerbahçe, on the other hand, must win and wait for Trabzonspor to lose to keep its slightest hopes alive.

League leader Trabzonspor has 76 points from 34 matches. Its nearest opponent Fenerbahçe is 11 points behind.

This could be Trabzonspor head coach Abdullah Avcı’s first-ever Turkish Süper Lig title.

Avcı, 58, previously coached Medipol Başakşehir, the Turkish national football team and Beşiktaş.

He has been the Trabzonspor head coach since 2020 to win a Turkish Super Cup.

Trabzonspor has won the Süper Lig six times in the club's history.

Galatasaray is the record holder with 22 Turkish titles. Fenerbahçe won 19 Süper Lig titles, last in 2014.

Beşiktaş, who was the 2021 Turkish champion, won the domestic league 16 times.

Except for the Süper Lig's "Big Four," Bursaspor (2010) and Medipol Başakşehir (2020) were the other Turkish champions.

The match between Trabzonspor and Antalyaspor, to be held at Medical Park Stadium, match will start at 8.30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. GMT).