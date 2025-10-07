Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan has escalated his campaign for fairness in Turkish football, taking aim at refereeing inconsistencies that he says disproportionately affect Anatolian clubs.

Speaking on Monday, a day after Trabzonspor’s 1-1 draw with Gaziantep FK, Doğan directly criticized referee Arda Kardeşler, labeling his career “finished” and vowing to fight for systemic reform in the Süper Lig.

The controversy centered on a stoppage during play involving Trabzonspor winger Edin Vişca.

Doğan described the call not as a simple error but as “malicious intent,” asserting that Kardeşler deliberately halted the game after noticing Vişca on the field. “You start the game when the ball is on the ground, the moment you see Vişca, you turn back and stop the game. This is not a mistake... there is intent here,” Doğan said.

He added that TFF President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu privately agreed that Kardeşler should not officiate further matches.

While VAR was not invoked in this specific incident, Doğan linked it to broader distrust of the Central Referee Committee (MHK), suggesting a systemic bias favoring Istanbul clubs.

“Have you talked to anyone who trusts the current MHK? No, so there is something strange,” he said, emphasizing the recurring challenges faced by regional teams like Trabzonspor, Adana Demirspor, and Göztepe.

This latest dispute follows a string of contentious VAR calls this season.

In September, a Paul Onuachu goal was disallowed in Trabzonspor’s 1-0 loss to Fenerbahçe, prompting Doğan to almost order a walk-off in protest.

“We will fight much harder with all teams, especially Anatolian teams. We will do what is necessary, where necessary, in the way it needs to be done,” he said, positioning Trabzonspor as a defender of regional clubs against what he perceives as favoritism toward Istanbul’s “Big Three” – Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, and Beşiktaş.

Doğan’s comments have found resonance on social media, with fans and Anatolian club supporters highlighting a pattern of disallowed goals, offside decisions, and controversial fouls.

Week 5 alone featured multiple high-profile disputes, reinforcing perceptions of inconsistency in officiating.

Beyond officiating issues, Doğan has underscored the financial challenges faced by Anatolian clubs.

Trabzonspor operates with a reported 80 million euro revenue-expenditure gap compared to Istanbul rivals, making fair refereeing a critical factor in maintaining competitive balance.

Doğan has hinted at strategic squad investments, such as pursuing permanent signings for loanees like Andre Onana, but insists these measures are undermined if refereeing remains inequitable.

As both Trabzonspor president and head of the Clubs Union, Doğan’s platform gives him the ability to rally other Anatolian clubs, potentially sparking collective action or high-level negotiations with the TFF.

With key fixtures approaching – including a rematch against Istanbul rivals on Oct.19 – Doğan’s stance could shape the remainder of the season.

“We are trying to solve these issues with respect and decency,” Doğan said. “One day, somewhere, someone will feel the consequences differently.” For Türkiye’s regional teams, that day cannot come soon enough, as VAR continues to cast a shadow over the pitch.