Trabzonspor won the 2020 Turkish Super Cup on Wednesday, beating Medipol Başakşehir 2-1 at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

The Black Sea side drew first blood in the early minutes of the second half. Forward Jorge Djaniny of Cape Verde took advantage of Başakşehir defender Ponck's mistake to score with a header.

In the 56th minute, Başakşehir won a penalty after a video assistant referee (VAR) review found Trabzonspor's Edgar Ie handled the ball inside the penalty box. Demba Ba converted from the spot to level the game.

In the 74th minute, Başakşehir was down to 10 men as Moldovan defender Alexandru Epureanu saw his second yellow card.

Trabzonspor scored the winning goal on a quick counterattack in the 85th minute. Ghanaian winger Caleb Ekuban dribbled past Başakşehir goalkeeper Mert Günok to score the late winner.