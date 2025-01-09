Trabzonspor delivered a commanding 3-0 victory over Alanyaspor in the Turkish Cup Group A, but the result only added to a season of contrasts for the club.

In domestic and international competitions, the Black Sea Storm have shown their strength at home, but their away form leaves much to be desired.

At home, Trabzonspor have been solid, with just two defeats in 12 matches across the Süper Lig, Turkish Cup, and European competitions.

With six wins and four draws, the Black Sea side's home record stands out as a major strength.

However, their travels have told a different story.

In 12 away matches, they have managed only one win, five draws, and suffered six defeats.

In the Süper Lig’s first 18 weeks, Trabzonspor's performances were confined to their home turf.

Out of eight home league games, they secured four victories, three draws, and one loss.

This gave them a total of 15 points at home, but their away record remains problematic, collecting just four points from four draws and five losses.

The team’s most notable home results came in a string of 3-2 and 1-0 victories against Konyaspor, Başakşehir, and Bodrum FK, as well as an impressive 5-0 triumph over Adana Demirspor.

However, a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahçe in the dying minutes marked their only home loss, leaving fans disappointed after an intense battle.

In European competitions, Trabzonspor also showcased inconsistency.

At home in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League, they registered a win, draw, and loss.

They narrowly beat Slovakia’s Ruzomberok 1-0 in the Europa League second qualifying round, before falling 1-0 to Austria's Rapid Wien in the third qualifying round.

The UEFA Conference League brought a 1-1 draw with Switzerland’s St. Gallen, leaving the club's European aspirations hanging in the balance.

Back in the Turkish Cup, Trabzonspor’s home advantage was clear, with a resounding 3-0 victory over Alanyaspor, giving them a strong start in the competition and lifting the spirits of their supporters.

Away from home, however, Trabzonspor struggled.

In the Süper Lig, they drew 0-0 with Sivasspor, Eyüpspor, and Gaziantep FK, while suffering losses to Göztepe, Alanyaspor, and Samsunspor.

A painful 4-3 defeat to Galatasaray further highlighted their difficulties on the road.

The team's journey in European competitions continued with mixed results.

In the UEFA Europa League, they edged out Ruzomberok 2-0 in the second qualifying round but fell 2-0 to Rapid Wien.

Their UEFA Conference League campaign saw another 0-0 draw against St. Gallen, leaving them with plenty to prove in their remaining matches.

With 19 points from 17 games, Trabzonspor remains a formidable force at home but will need to find consistency away from home if they are to make a serious push for silverware in both domestic and European competitions.