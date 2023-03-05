Trabzonspor's 2-1 home defeat to Ümraniyespor in the Süper Lig's 24th week has officially cemented this season as the club's most disheartening run under coach Abdullah Avcı.

Following the crushing defeat, the Süper Lig defending champions remained in sixth place with 38 points, leaving their chances of revival seemingly far off on the distant horizon.

Under the stewardship of Avcı, who assumed control prior to the ninth week of the 2020-2021 season, the Black Sea Storm have played a total of 93 league matches, garnering 52 victories, 28 draws, and 13 losses.

Despite achieving a remarkable average of 2.13 points per game in their championship-winning season, Trabzonspor have been unable to replicate their form this season, falling to an average of 1.65 points per game.

Trabzonspor players during Süper Lig match Ümraniyespor at the Şenol Güneş Sports Complex, Trabzon, Türkiye, March 4, 2023. (AA Photo)

Defeats record

This season, Trabzonspor have surpassed the defeats suffered during Abdullah Avcı's first two seasons.

The Bordeaux-Blues experienced six losses in 70 league clashes, 32 in the 2020-2021 campaign, and three in 38 fixtures each in the last season.

However, this season, they have already suffered seven defeats in 23 league games, far from the standard of excellence they set in the past seasons.

Following a single victory, two draws, and four losses in the opening seven weeks of the 2020-21 campaign in the league, Trabzonspor decided to part ways with Englishman Eddie Newton and, under the temporary leadership of Ihsan Derelioğlu, head of the football monitoring committee, managed to come away with a draw in their next match.

During the first eight-week period of that season, Trabzonspor had a mediocre run of one win, three draws, and four losses, culminating in a 17th-place standing with six points.

After enduring four defeats in the first eight weeks of the league, the Black Sea Storm, under Avcı, found success in their remaining 32 matches, only succumbing to defeat three times.

They notched up 18 wins and 11 draws in their triumphant run.

Trabzonspor achieved a remarkable 71 points in 40 matches with 19 wins, 14 draws, and seven losses, finishing the Turkish Süper Lig in fourth place and securing a place in the European Cups.

They secured the championship with a resounding 81 points, resulting from 23 wins, 12 draws, and a mere three losses during the 38-week-long season last year.

After 37 seasons of longing, the Black Sea Storm, under Avcı, finally achieved their championship dream, bringing jubilation to their passionate fanbase.