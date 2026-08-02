Turkish Süper Lig giants Trabzonspor have reportedly joined the race to sign Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah after the former Liverpool forward's proposed transfer to rivals Beşiktaş fell through.

According to Turkish media reports, Trabzonspor officials have made initial contact with Salah’s agent.

While club management has not publicly confirmed the discussions, negotiations remain ongoing as the 34-year-old icon evaluates his options for the upcoming season, beinsports.com.tr reported, citing club sources.

The sources dismissed initial reports claiming that a two-year contract has already been signed or that special commercial provisions tied to jersey sales have been finalized as inaccurate.

However, if the transaction moves forward, the overall financial commitment for Trabzonspor, including base salary and performance bonuses, is expected to range between 16 million euros ($18.5 million) and 17 million euros ($19.6 million) annually.

To offset the substantial financial outlay, Trabzonspor's board is actively seeking corporate sponsorship backing to fund a portion of the package.

Salah became one of the summer’s most high-profile free agents after mutually agreeing with Liverpool to terminate his contract a season early.

The legendary winger recently captained Egypt to the Round of 16 at the World Cup, intentionally delaying any decisions regarding his club future until after his country's tournament run concluded.

Trabzonspor’s aggressive push comes immediately on the heels of collapsed talks between Salah’s camp and Istanbul powerhouse Beşiktaş.

Club director Önder Özen recently held a press conference to clarify the status of their pursuit, confirming that the club had officially "shelved" its efforts after negotiations reached a standstill over financial demands.

Özen explained that early discussions between the parties had progressed smoothly before hitting an impasse when financial terms were introduced.

He added that Beşiktaş would not compromise its long-term financial integrity or structure to secure a star signing, confirming that no improved terms would be offered from their end.

With Beşiktaş stepping back, Trabzonspor now face competition from major international suitors, with the Egyptian forward also in discussions with clubs in Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer.

However, Trabzonspor remains hopeful that a competitive package, bolstered by Turkish corporate sponsors and the prospect of leading an ambitious Süper Lig campaign, will convince Salah to make the move to the Black Sea coast.