Trabzonspor are gearing up to face Fenerbahçe in an important away match and recent history suggests they have been a formidable opponent for their three Süper Lig major rivals.

Over the past few years, Trabzonspor have lost only once in their last 12 encounters against Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Beşiktaş.

The Black Sea Storm have managed to secure draws in seven of those matches while emerging victorious in four while accumulating 19 points.

In particular, Trabzonspor have maintained an impressive record against Beşiktaş, securing three draws and one win without tasting defeat.

Their sole loss this season in these rivalry matches came against Galatasaray in Istanbul, with a 2-1 result.

Under the leadership of former coach Abdullah Avcı, Trabzonspor displayed remarkable consistency in not succumbing to defeat in significant matches throughout the previous season.

Of the 12 matches played during Avcı's tenure, Trabzonspor secured four wins, six draws, and just one loss.

Even during their challenging moments in the league, Trabzonspor managed to avoid defeat against their fierce rivals Beşiktaş in their recent encounter.

Despite their struggles, the Burgundy-Blue's, under the guidance of technical manager Ihsan Derelioğlu, achieved a goalless draw against the Black Eagles.

The upcoming match against Fenerbahçe will be Trabzonspor's first major test under the management of their new coach, Nenad Bjelica.

Reflecting on their previous clashes with the Yellow Canaries, Trabzonspor have faced the Istanbul giants three times within the mentioned period.

They secured impressive victories with a 3-1 and 2-0 scoreline on their home turf, while they settled for a 1-1 draw away in Kadiköy.