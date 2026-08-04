Trabzonspor said Tuesday it has opened transfer negotiations with free-agent forward Mohamed Salah, with club chairman Ertuğrul Doğan expressing hope that the Egyptian star will complete the move later this week.

In a statement sent to the Istanbul Stock Exchange by Trabzonspor and published on Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform, the Black Sea club said: "Negotiations have begun over the transfer of professional soccer player Mohamed Salah, who is a free agent, to our club."

Speaking to broadcaster A ​Spor shortly ⁠after the statement, Trabzonspor Chairman Doğan said that while the transfer was not yet complete, Salah was expected to arrive in Istanbul for medical checks on Wednesday and then head to Trabzon to sign with the Black Sea side.

He did not say when the contract would be signed, but said it would likely be on Thursday.

The 34-year-old announced in March that he would be leaving English Premier League club Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-2026 season.

Various unconfirmed media reports suggest that Salah is negotiating a two-year contract for a yearly salary of €17 million ($19.6 million).

The reported deal has generated widespread attention in Türkiye as well as across Europe and the Middle East, with Salah's expected arrival seen as one of the most significant transfers in Trabzonspor's history.

Supporters reacted with excitement after news of the agreement emerged, flooding social media with celebratory messages. Many fans are also expected to gather at Trabzon Airport to welcome the player upon his arrival.

Salah arrives with one of the most decorated careers in modern football. During his time at Liverpool, he won multiple Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, the FA Cup and the League Cup. Individually, he has claimed the Premier League Golden Boot on four occasions, won the Playmaker Award twice and has been named the league's Player of the Season twice.

Since joining Liverpool, Salah has made 442 competitive appearances, scoring 257 goals and providing 123 assists, establishing himself as one of the club's greatest players. If confirmed, his move would rank among the biggest transfers in Trabzonspor's history.