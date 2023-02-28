Ahmet Ağaoğlu has denied anti-state allegations brought against him over his presence at last week's contentious Fenerbahçe-Konyaspor tie.

The match was marred by anti-government chants by the host Fenerbahçe fans.

Ağaoğlu, who was present at the match, came under fire for reportedly attending the entire match, though his fellow club presidents had left.

The Trabzonspor president dismissed the rumors and said he acted together with the heads of other major clubs at Kadıköy.

"As reported by certain news outlets, a group of fans protested during the Fenerbahçe-Konyaspor match, and I stayed in the stadium until the end of the match, while the other club presidents had already left."

"However, this is not an accurate reflection of the situation; in fact, we all got up and departed from the stadium approximately 10-15 minutes prior to the end of the match," he added.

He also focused on the clubs and the greater football community acting in solidarity in the wake of the deadly earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye.

"After the devastating earthquake that shook our nation to its core, our football family united in solidarity to form organizations and demonstrate our unwavering support," he said.

"At the Basel match in Trabzon, we were joined by the football federation official, our fellow club presidents, and the passionate fans of all our teams."

"We proudly put forth a display of unity and solidarity that was met with admiration across the country. Our aim was to send a strong message that we will stand by our state and our nation through every challenge," Ağaoğlu said.

"We answered the invitation call of Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç and Beşiktaş President Ahmet Nur Çebi to further strengthen the unity and solidarity in the postponed matches to be played on their fields, together with the Turkish Football Federation President and other esteemed club presidents."

He said their common goal was to support the nation, shoulder to shoulder.

"To that end, we all stand united with our nation."

Reiterating his support for the state, Ağaoğlu said: "I visited the earthquake-stricken area the following day at around 7 a.m. I had the honor of meeting with our Environment Minister Murat Kurum. I've also extended our gratitude to Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu."

"We reassured them of our full support for our beloved nation and state, just as we have done before. In addition, we shared our plans to launch the 'Shoulder to Shoulder' campaign with the Union of Clubs and the Turkish Football Federation on March 1, as well as some of our suggestions on how to further improve the aid campaign," he added.