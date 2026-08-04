Trabzonspor has reached an agreement with Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, with an official announcement expected soon, according to local reports. The Black Sea club is reportedly planning to fly the world-renowned forward to Trabzon on a private jet on Wednesday after concluding negotiations that had been conducted in strict secrecy.

The reported deal has generated widespread attention in Türkiye as well as across Europe and the Middle East, with Salah's expected arrival seen as one of the most significant transfers in Trabzonspor's history.

Supporters reacted with excitement after news of the agreement emerged, flooding social media with celebratory messages. Many fans are also expected to gather at Trabzon Airport to welcome the player upon his arrival.

Salah arrives with one of the most decorated careers in modern football. During his time at Liverpool, he won multiple Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, the FA Cup and the League Cup. Individually, he has claimed the Premier League Golden Boot on four occasions, won the Playmaker Award twice and has been named the league's Player of the Season twice.

Since joining Liverpool, Salah has made 442 competitive appearances, scoring 257 goals and providing 123 assists, establishing himself as one of the club's greatest players. If confirmed, his move would rank among the biggest transfers in Trabzonspor's history.