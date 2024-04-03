Following the chaos during the Trabzonspor-Fenerbahçe match in the 30th week of the Süper Lig, the Professional Football Discipline Committee (PFDK) announced its decisions, with the former receiving a six-match ban from playing with spectators and a fine of TL 3,112,000 ($97,500).

Fenerbahçe players Jayden Oosterwolde and Irfan Can Eğribayat were also handed one-match suspensions each.

The PFDK's decisions regarding the Trabzonspor-Fenerbahçe match are as follows:

Trabzonspor were penalized with a six-match ban from playing with spectators and a TL 3 million fine for incidents caused by their fans as they hosted the Istanbul-based side on March 17.

In addition, due to the misuse of the announcement system in favor of the home team during the same match, Trabzonspor were also fined an additional TL 112,000.

Trabzonspor Coach Egemen Korkmaz was slammed with a one-match ban, along with a fine of TL 13,000, for his altercation with a player from the opposing team during the same match.

Regarding Fenerbahçe player Bright Osayi Samuel, although he was referred to the committee for his involvement in a fight with rival team fans during the match, no disciplinary action was taken due to the lack of evidence.

Fenerbahçe player Jayden Oosterwolde was fined TL 39,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward rival team fans during the same match.

He was also suspended for one official match and fined TL 13,000 for his involvement in a fight with rival team fans during the same match.

Similarly, Fenerbahçe player Irfan Can Eğribayat was referred to the committee for unsportsmanlike conduct toward rival team fans during the same match, but no disciplinary action was taken due to lack of evidence.

However, he will be sidelined for one official match and fined TL 13,000 for his involvement in a fight with rival team fans during the same match.

Fenerbahçe staff Kürşat Çiftlik has been banned from all football-related activities for 15 days for his involvement in a fight with rival team fans during the same match.

The same goes to Fenerbahçe's Okan Özkan.