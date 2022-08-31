Trabzonspor's towering striker Andreas Cornelius has rejoined Danish powerhouse FC Copenhagen, the clubs confirmed Wednesday.

The Danish side will pay a 6-million euro ($6.01 million) fee for the striker, who had deal with the Black Sea Storms until 2025.

Since joining Trabzonspor in 2021, Cornelius left a mark, becoming one of the key players in a team that won the first Turkish title in nearly four decades.

He scored a total of 20 goals in 49 official matches and was Trabzon's top scorer last season with 15 goals in 37 matches.

With his departure, Trabzonspor will be without its two top scores from the last season after Anthony Nwakaeme, who scored 13 goals, was also let go.