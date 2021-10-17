Trabzonspor hosted Fenerbahçe as the ninth week of the Turkish Süper Lig concluded Sunday night. The Black Sea region side triumphed 3-1 over its Istanbul rival which was down to 10 men.

It was a first half full of action at the Medical Park stadium. The Istanbul side found the back of the net very early on. Diego Rossi tapped the ball into the net in the third minute throwing Trabzonspor's defense into chaos.

However, it all went downhill after that moment for Fenerbahçe as Kim Min-Jae received his first yellow card in the 14th minute, and less than 10 minutes later he was at the wrong end of another yellow card again.

Fenerbahçe went down to 10 men, and Trabzonspor's Anastasios Bakasetas converted the free-kick, leveling the score.

Trabzonspor took the lead late in the game. Bakasetas scored off a penalty following a VAR review in the 87th minute. Yusuf Sarı sealed Trabzonspor's win with a goal on the 90th minute, as the match finished 3-1.

The result sees Trabzonspor move upward, with 21 points, to the top of the Turkish Süper Lig at the end of matchday nine overtaking Fenerbahçe which has fallen to second place with 19 points.