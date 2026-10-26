Trabzonspor came from two goals down to claim a thrilling 4-3 away victory over Rizespor in Black Sea derby of the Türkish Super Lig on Monday, extending their winning streak to six matches across all competitions.

The visitors trailed 2-0 at halftime in the Black Sea derby but scored three goals in nine minutes after the break before Franculino struck a late winner to complete his brace.

Rizespor took the lead in the 12th minute when Mithat Pala delivered a low cross from the right flank, allowing Gennaro Borrelli to control the ball and finish from close range for his first goal for the club.

The Italian striker doubled the hosts' advantage in the 32nd minute, converting a low pass from Adedire Awokoya Mebude following a swift counterattack.

However, Trabzonspor emerged strongly after halftime, pulling one back in the 49th minute through Melih Kabasakal, who tapped into an empty net after Ernest Muci's pass.

Just two minutes later, Aral Şimşr equalized with a delicate first-time lob over goalkeeper Yahia Fofana after being played through by Muci.

Trabzonspor completed their comeback in the 58th minute when Fofana parried Muci's effort into the path of Franculino, who converted the rebound from close range.

Rizespor responded in the 69th minute as Qazim Laci unleashed a powerful strike from nearly 30 yards, with the ball hitting the post before finding the top corner to make it 3-3.

But Franculino had the final say in the 84th minute, collecting a long pass from Muci before driving into the penalty area and firing a powerful shot into the top corner.

Muci played a key role in Trabzonspor's comeback, setting up three goals, including Franculino's late winner.

The victory extended Trabzonspor's winning streak under head coach Thomas Reis to six competitive matches and lifted the Black Sea side to second place with 19 points after nine league matches.

Rizespor remained 13th in the standings with 10 points.

Beşiktaş beat Başakşehir 2-0

In another ninth-round fixture, Beşiktaş secured a 2-0 home victory over Istanbul Başakşehir thanks to second-half goals from Oh Hyeon-gyu and Junior Olaitan.

The hosts came close to breaking the deadlock in the 17th minute when Dusan Vlahovic's header struck the crossbar following Wilfred Ndidi's cross.

After a goalless first half, substitute Oh put Beşiktaş ahead in the 76th minute, capitalizing on Hamza Güreler's failed clearance before rounding goalkeeper Muhammed Sengezer and slotting into an empty net.

Olaitan sealed the victory in the 89th minute, collecting a loose clearance from Emin Bayram following Leandro Trossard's low cross and firing a powerful shot into the top corner.

The result lifted Beşiktaş to fourth place with 18 points, while Başakşehir remained 12th with 11 points.