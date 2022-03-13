Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor stayed firmly on course to the title after defeating Göztepe 4-2 on Saturday.

Halil Akbunar of Göztepe drew first blood in the 31st minute, but Trabzonspor's Anthony Nwakaeme equalized the score just three minutes later at Trabzon's Medical Park Stadium.

Abdülkadir Ömür brought the lead to the Black Sea Storm in the 37th minute. Göztepe quickly recovered when Soner Aydoğdu equalized the score again in the 43rd minute, right before the end of the first half.

Trabzonspor, however, hit back hard in the second half with two goals in just four minutes. Cape Verdean forward Djaniny scored in the 49th minute and Ömür scored his second in the 53rd minute. The game ended 4-2.

With the win, Trabzonspor, which remains undefeated at home for 21 league games, is on the top of the table with 70 points. Second-placed Konyaspor is miles behind, trailing by 18 points.

Göztepe, on the other hand, is placed 18th with 27 points in the league standings.

Saturday's Results

Hatayspor vs. Fatih Karagümrük: 3-0

Altay vs. Yeni Malatyaspor: 1-0

Kasımpaşa vs. Rizespor: 3-1

Trabzonspor vs. Göztepe: 4-2