Benfica assistant coach Joao Tralhao insisted his team’s identity is bigger than any one player as he declined to address the suspension of winger Gianluca Prestianni before Wednesday’s Champions League playoff second leg against Real Madrid.

Prestianni was handed a provisional one-match ban by UEFA on Monday after being accused of directing a racist remark at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior during the Spanish club’s 1-0 first-leg win in Lisbon last week.

The 20-year-old Argentine denied the allegation, saying Vinicius had “misunderstood what he thinks he heard.” Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni later said Prestianni acknowledged making a homophobic comment instead.

“We are not going to talk about the topic you asked about,” Tralhao told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

“What we can say is that, regardless of the player on the pitch, we have an identity, a clear identity. Whether player A plays or player B plays, we maintain the same profile.”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois condemned both racism and homophobia earlier Tuesday, describing any form of insult as “just as serious.”

He also criticized Benfica fans who made monkey gestures during the first leg, calling their behavior “deplorable” and “shameful,” while defending Vinicius’ goal celebration as harmless.

The situation has added tension to Benfica’s preparations. Midfielder Fredrik Aursnes said the squad experienced “a little bit different week.”

“It’s like a final tomorrow. We have to win against an amazing team in a difficult stadium,” the 30-year-old Norwegian said.

Benfica will also be without head coach Jose Mourinho, who is suspended after receiving a red card in the first leg.

Mourinho, 63, stirred controversy after the match by suggesting Vinicius had provoked the crowd with his goal celebration.

Though absent from the bench Wednesday, Mourinho led training Tuesday, with Prestianni participating.

“I don’t know where he will be,” Tralhao said. “We prepared this match, anticipating every scenario that may happen. From our side, as staff, we prepared the team and all the scenarios so that tomorrow we can perform at our level.”

UEFA has appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to investigate the allegations of discriminatory behavior, with a decision expected after proceedings conclude.

Benfica have appealed Prestianni’s provisional suspension.

“We filed an appeal because we understand that nothing has been proven,” Benfica president Rui Costa told reporters in Lisbon on Tuesday.

“It doesn’t justify the player’s absence from this game.

“I wasn’t on the pitch to know what was said. What I can say is that I believe in my player. Prestianni is being crucified as a racist person and I can assure you that he is not.

“I expected something definitive, but in the end, there was only this provisional suspension.”