Being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend is no easy feat, just ask Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

While Kelce is a star in his own right, his fame has soared since he started dating Swift last year.

Yet, even with his own accolades, he finds himself in her shadow, as recently revealed in footage from Chiefs practice.

In a behind-the-scenes look at the NFL star, Kelce’s struggles to match Swift’s star power are evident.

Mic’d up at Kansas City’s preseason training camp, Kelce playfully tries on different voices, goofing off with teammates.

But when his lighthearted antics are contrasted with Swift’s powerhouse performances on her Eras Tour, the difference in their worlds becomes stark.

Kelce is a key figure for the Chiefs, helping them sell out eight home games each season. Swift, on the other hand, fills that many stadiums in just two weeks. Kelce has turned his podcast, New Heights, into a $100 million enterprise – impressive until you compare it to Swift’s audio empire, which is valued at over $1 billion.

Despite the enormous gap in their levels of fame and success, Kelce seems to be the perfect match for Swift.

His legendary achievements on the gridiron have earned him a spot on her stage, as he proved this summer in London.

It’s a place few have reached, and while Kelce may never achieve Swift’s level of international stardom, he’s proven that he belongs by her side.