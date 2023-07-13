Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Mehmet Büyükekşi, accompanied by prominent figures such as Trendyol Group President Çağlayan Çetin, Clubs Union Deputy President Süleyman Hurma and TFF 1. Lig Clubs Union President Murat Özkaya graced the signing ceremony held at the TFF Riva Hasan Doğan National Teams Camp and Training Facilities.

The occasion marked a momentous milestone as Trendyol committed a staggering sum of TL 700 million ($26.7 million) to secure the title sponsorship for both the Süper Lig and the TFF 1. Lig throughout the 2023-2024 season.

"Today, we bear witness to a historic collaboration. Trendyol, a force and one of our nation's most rapidly growing brands, has taken on the prestigious role of the name sponsor for both the Süper Lig and the TFF 1. Lig. We are filled with immense pride. This agreement bestows renewed vigor upon Turkish football," Büyükekşi declared.

Büyükekşi, emphasizing their aspirations to bolster the brand value of Turkish football, said: "From the very inception of our tenure, we have placed paramount importance on elevating the brand value and reputation of our beloved sport. Simultaneously, we aim to alleviate the economic hardships faced by our clubs, striving relentlessly to generate novel revenue streams. Today, we witness the first tangible realization of these efforts. However, our ambitions extend far beyond this singular accomplishment. We firmly believe that, with Trendyol's support, the excitement and caliber of Turkish football will surge to new heights, cementing its place on the global stage. We view sponsorships as true business partnerships."

Çağlayan Çetin took center stage, emphasizing the transformative nature of their support for Turkish football.

"We are embarking on a momentous journey, propelling our support for Turkish football to unprecedented heights. It fills us with immense pride to announce that the Süper Lig will forge ahead under the banner of the Trendyol Süper Lig in the upcoming season. This sponsorship transcends the scope of Trendyol alone; it stands as a testament to the support of over 30 million customers. Our Süper Lig ranks among the world's most valuable leagues, securing its place within the top 10. We shall spare no effort in augmenting the brand value of our football and our cherished clubs. With the support, we extend to the TFF 1. Lig, we believe we can make a significant impact, especially for our Anatolian clubs," he said.

Süleyman Hurma, acknowledging the profound economic challenges plaguing Turkish football, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for Trendyol's exceptional support.

"In the face of economic hardships, the support extended by Trendyol to the Süper Lig clubs is immeasurable in value. Their contribution is far from a mere financial gesture; it stands as an enduring testament to their unwavering commitment. Turkish football shall forever remember this profound support. It is our solemn duty to repay Trendyol's generosity a hundredfold," he said.

Murat Özkaya, in his assessment of Turkish football's current state, highlighted the lack of belief as its most pressing shortcoming. "Turkish football finds itself in dire straits. It is not the responsibility of a select few to safeguard Turkish football. The fans are the lifeblood, and the sponsors are the pillars of support. It falls upon the media, the supporters and the management to collectively drive our football forward. Let us unite under the leadership of our federation, propelling Turkish football to new heights."