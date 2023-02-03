Trezeguet's stunning tie-breaker goal saw Trabzonspor prevail 2-0 over Antalyaspor in the 22nd week of the Spor Toto Süper Lig, eclipsing the accomplishment of former player Anthony Nwakaeme, who left the team last season.

The Egyptian winger, acquired by Trabzonspor with a transfer fee of 4 million euros ($4.37 million) from Aston Villa at the start of the season to fill the void left by Nwakaeme, managed to notch seven goals in 20 matches and 1,617 minutes of league play over the course of 22 weeks.

Trezeguet, who had been relegated to the bench for the last two league fixtures but was reinstated to the starting XI for the clash with Antalyaspor, has emerged as the team's leading goalscorer this season, having surpassed Bakasetas' tally of seven goals.

The Nigerian star Anthony Nwakaeme, who proved to be a crucial asset in Trabzonspor's captivating championship victory last season, astounded the opposition as he found the back of the net on no less than six occasions over the same period.

However, the Egyptian player made an invaluable contribution to his team, outscoring Nwakaeme by one goal over the course of the 22-week period.

Trabzonspor have accrued 17 points in their seven matches thus far, courtesy of five wins and two draws, with star striker Trezeguet finding the back of the net in each of them.

The Black Sea Storm defeated Ümraniyespor 1-0 away and Gaziantep 3-2 at home, with the Egyptian player scoring in both matches.

Subsequently, they produced a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Beşiktaş in Istanbul and Konyaspor in Trabzon.

To cap off their impressive run, the Black Sea Storm then put on a masterclass, as they thumped Fenerbahçe 2-0, Istanbulspor 4-0 and Antalyaspor 2-0.

Nwakaeme's 13-goal tally for Trabzonspor, who finished the season as champions, saw him overtake Cornelius's 15-goal haul to become the top scorer.

Transferred from Israel's Hapoel Beer Sheva at the start of the 2018-2019 season with a transfer fee of 1.10 million euros, the striker flourished in his first season, scoring 10 times in the league.

The Nigerian player, Nwakaeme, proved to be a major asset for his team, with 11 net airings in the 2019-2020 season and a remarkable seven goals scored in the 2020-2021 season.

His most prolific season yet saw him crowned the top scorer in Trabzonspor, netting an impressive 13 goals.

Nigerian international Nwakaeme was a revelation in the league over the last few seasons, with his 41 goals in 120 games a testament to his prowess in front of goal.

Despite his strong performances, the contract of the player, which expired at the end of last season, was not renewed.