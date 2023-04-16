Al Nassr's Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, who is a model and influencer, has been in the limelight for some time now.

She recently starred in the second season of her docuseries, "I am Georgina," which premiered to high anticipation.

The show documents her daily life, from her fitness routine to her business ventures and her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Georgina Rodriguez boasts an extensive social media following, where she consistently offers glimpses into her opulent lifestyle.

Recently, she treated her followers to a series of evocative photographs on Instagram, providing a nostalgic retrospective of previous summers and an insight into the extravagant yacht she and her partner, CR7, procured for a staggering 5.5 million pounds ($6.83 million) in 2020.

Her caption contained a reflection on the idyllic summer they spent aboard the yacht, conveying a sincere appreciation for the unforgettable experience.

However, as per the report from Marca and sources close to El Futbolero, some suggest that Ronaldo is allegedly angry with Georgina Rodriguez's recent behavior.

It appears that he feels she is becoming increasingly self-centered and not giving due regard to his feelings within their relationship, despite being in a longstanding partnership as parents.

Evidently, there may be some underlying tension between the couple.

Additionally, Rodriguez has faced criticism for her treatment of her friends and her authenticity in her docuseries.

Some fans have questioned the show's authenticity, claiming that it seems scripted and not a true representation of her life.

Others have criticized her for lending a pair of expensive designer boots to someone close to her, which sparked controversy on social media.

Georgina Rodriguez has been the subject of much attention lately, both positive and negative.

Her luxurious lifestyle and high-profile relationship with Ronaldo have made her a popular figure, but her recent actions and behavior have caused some controversy and criticism.