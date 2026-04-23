A special envoy to Donald Trump has suggested that Iran be replaced by Italy in the upcoming World Cup, according to the Financial Times, citing remarks by Paolo Zampolli, but Italy quickly rejected replacing Iran.

The newspaper, citing remarks by Paolo Zampolli, said he wanted Iran's team to be replaced by four-time world champions Italy, who failed to qualify for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"I confirm I have suggested to Trump and [FIFA president Gianni] Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup," Zampolli was quoted as saying.

"I'm an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion," he said.

The move is reportedly aimed at repairing strained ties between Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The two leaders have recently traded criticism following Trump's attacks on Pope Leo XIV.

Iran's participation in the World Cup in June-July has been thrown into doubt in recent weeks because of the war with the US.

Infantino last week reaffirmed that Iran would take part in the tournament, telling US news outlet CNBC: "The Iranian team is coming for sure." He stressed the importance of the country's participation in the World Cup.

The Iranian Embassy in Rome reacted with outrage.

"Football belongs to the people, not to politicians. Italy has achieved the greatness of football on the field, not thanks to political rents. The attempt to exclude Iran from the World Cup only shows the 'moral bankruptcy' of the United States, which even fears the presence of 11 young Iranians on the playing field," it posted on X.

There were also negative reactions from Italy. According to the Italian news agency ANSA, Sports Minister Andrea Abodi said: "This is inappropriate; you qualify on the field." Such action by the world governing body FIFA is not possible.

The president of the National Olympic Committee (CONI), Luciano Buonfiglio, expressed a similar view: "I would be offended. You have to earn your place in the World Cup.”

Iran's three group matches against Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt are scheduled in Seattle and Los Angeles. FIFA rejected Iran's request to move the matches to Mexico.

The tournament in the U.S., Canada and Mexico begins on June 11 and runs until July 19.

Italy dismisses replacing Iran

Italian sports officials say four-time champion Italy is not interested in replacing Iran at the upcoming World Cup following a suggestion to that effect by a Trump administration official.

Iran has not withdrawn from the World Cup, and the team is preparing to play in the U.S. despite the war in the Middle East. FIFA has insisted its group stage games near Los Angeles and in Seattle will go ahead as planned in June.

The Financial Times reported that Paolo Zampolli, the U.S. special envoy for global partnerships, had suggested the swap to President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

In a phone interview with the Associated Press on Thursday, Zampolli emphasized that "my request is not a political request." The ask, which was made to Trump and Infantino on Wednesday, was meant as a contingency plan in case Iran could not participate in the soccer tournament at the last minute.

"I had a dream," Zampolli told the AP. "My request was for the Italian people and the American-Italian people."

He said in the FT interview that, with four titles, the Italian national team's appearance in the World Cup would be justified.

Italian officials pushed back hard at the suggestion, with Sports Minister Andrea Abodi saying Thursday that "first of all, it's not possible. Secondly, it's not a good idea."

Luciano Buonfiglio, the president of the Italian Olympic Committee, which oversees all sports in Italy, also dismissed the idea.

"I would feel offended," Buonfiglio said. "You need to deserve to go to the World Cup."

Italy's Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti called the suggested swap "shameful."

While Iran was among the first teams to qualify for the World Cup, Italy missed out for the third consecutive tournament, resulting in the resignations of its national team coach and soccer federation president.

Zampolli has long been a part of the Trump family orbit, having introduced then-Melania Knauss to Donald Trump at a New York Fashion Week party in 1998. He regularly posts on social media about his meetings with Infantino, calling him the "King of Soccer." Trump last year appointed him as special representative for global partnerships.

In March, The New York Times reported that Zampolli had reached out to a top official at Immigration and Customs Enforcement, informing him that the mother of his child was in the country illegally as the two were locked in a custody dispute. She was ultimately deported.

The White House did not return a request for comment. Its World Cup task force, housed under the Department of Homeland Security, said it had no comment. FIFA also would not comment.

The Iranian embassy in Rome denounced Zampolli's remarks in a comment on X.

"Football belongs to the people, not to politicians," the embassy said. "Italy earned its soccer prowess on the field, not thanks to political maneuvers. The attempt to exclude Iran from the World Cup shows only the 'moral bankruptcy' of the United States, which fears even the presence of 11 young Iranians on the field of play."

Iran's status at the World Cup, which starts in June, has been a source of debate and concern since the U.S. and Israel launched military attacks on the country in February.

Trump in March discouraged Iran from participating in the tournament, citing safety concerns.

FIFA has consistently said Iran will stick to the World Cup schedule decided last December, and refused to negotiate any suggestion of moving the team's games to co-host Mexico.

An Iranian government spokesperson said Wednesday that the men's national team is preparing for "proud and successful participation" in its World Cup games in the U.S.

Iran earned one of eight guaranteed World Cup places allocated to the Asian Football Confederation. Should Iran pull out, in theory the replacement should be the United Arab Emirates, the highest-ranked Asian team that didn't qualify.

One possible element of uncertainty is the language of the World Cup tournament rules.

FIFA wrote that it can decide to replace a withdrawn team "with another association," though without specifying the replacement must come from the same continental confederation.