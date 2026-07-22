President Donald Trump wants FIFA President Gianni Infantino to become the next secretary-general of the United Nations, according to a report by the New York Post, a move that would elevate one of his closest international allies from global soccer to international diplomacy.

The report says Trump believes Infantino has earned worldwide respect through his leadership of FIFA and his role in organizing the 2026 FIFA World Cup across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

According to a source cited by the Post, Trump views the Swiss executive as someone with a unique ability to unite people across political and cultural divides.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and FIFA has not publicly addressed the report.

Trump and Infantino have built a close relationship over the past several years, particularly during preparations for the expanded 48-team World Cup.

Their partnership has been highly visible throughout the tournament, with Trump playing an unusually prominent role in FIFA events.

Infantino awarded Trump FIFA's inaugural Peace Prize in December, while the U.S. president later presented the FIFA Club World Cup trophy at MetLife Stadium. On Sunday, Trump joined Infantino on the field again to hand Spain captain Rodri the World Cup trophy after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final.

During the championship match, Trump watched from a suite alongside First Lady Melania Trump and Infantino, with the World Cup trophy displayed nearby before the postmatch ceremony.

The next UN secretary-general will be selected later this year and will take office on Jan. 1, 2027, replacing Antonio Guterres, whose second term ends in December.

Any bid by Infantino would face significant political hurdles. Candidates must first secure the backing of all 15 members of the UN Security Council, where any of the five permanent members can veto a nomination, before receiving approval from the General Assembly.

It also remains unclear whether Infantino has any interest in pursuing the position.

According to the Post, Trump believes Infantino would be a stronger candidate than a field that could include former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet and International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi of Argentina.

Grossi's candidacy could reportedly face resistance from the United Kingdom because of longstanding tensions with Argentina over the Falkland Islands.

Trump's special envoy for global partnerships, Paolo Zampolli, endorsed the idea, arguing that Infantino's experience managing FIFA's global membership makes him well suited for the UN's top diplomatic role.

"At the United Nations, you have to deal with 193 member states. In FIFA, there are over 200 members. Gianni's great record shows he knows how to manage," Zampolli told the Post.

Zampolli, a former Dominican ambassador to the UN, has previously worked with FIFA on international initiatives. Earlier this year, he reportedly suggested replacing Iran with Italy at the World Cup in an effort to ease diplomatic tensions between the Trump administration and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Despite his global profile, Infantino's leadership has not been without controversy.

He recently faced criticism from several soccer organizations after FIFA overturned a red card shown to United States forward Folarin Balogun before the Americans' Round of 16 match against Belgium. Trump later acknowledged that he personally contacted Infantino to request a review of the decision, which ultimately allowed Balogun to play.

Infantino is also approaching an important vote within FIFA. Delegates at the FIFA Congress are expected to decide in March 2027 whether he will receive a fourth term as president.

If he remains at FIFA, his attention will quickly shift to the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil before preparations intensify for the centennial 2030 Men's World Cup.

That tournament will make history by spanning six countries across three continents, with opening matches in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay before the competition moves primarily to Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the United Nations since returning to office, reducing U.S. funding to the organization and withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization, UNESCO and the UN Human Rights Council.