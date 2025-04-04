When the U.S., Canada and Mexico secured the 2026 World Cup bid seven years ago, diplomatic tensions, including trade tariffs and talks of a border wall, were largely overlooked.

The unifying theme back then, championed by Carlos Cordeiro, then-president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, was the "unity of the three nations."

"A powerful message," Cordeiro called it, an aspiration overshadowing political frictions.

Fast forward to 2025, with the World Cup approaching in just over a year, and President Donald Trump is back in office.

The return of tariffs and the threat of "reciprocal tariffs" add fuel to the fire, making it unclear how the current political climate will impact the tournament's coordination, fan travel and more.

Trump’s take? "Tension’s a good thing," he remarked during a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino last month.

As the U.S. prepares to host the FIFA Club World Cup, the Ryder Cup, and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the burning question remains: Will the world still want to come? And with Trump’s border and visa policies in play, will they even be able to?

Alan Rothenberg, who helmed the successful 1994 World Cup bid and organized the 1999 Women’s World Cup, remains optimistic.

Despite past concerns surrounding Russia’s 2018 World Cup and Qatar’s 2022 edition, both of which saw over 3 million attendees, Rothenberg believes football fans won’t be deterred by political tensions.

"A passionate soccer fan is not going to be held up by that," he said, suggesting the event might even serve as an opportunity for rapprochement.

However, the specter of anti-American sentiment, evidenced by Canadian spectators booing the U.S. national anthem at a hockey event earlier this year, looms large.

With Europe already rattled by Trump’s tariff policies and the ongoing war in Ukraine, tensions could spill into the stands.

If Canada or Mexico were to withdraw, Rothenberg believes the U.S. would simply pick up the slack and host more games.

FIFA, which has often seen Infantino and Trump publicly praising one another, declined to comment.

But Infantino’s admiration for the U.S. president is clear, having met with him multiple times since the 2016 election.

As for the upcoming Olympic Games in Los Angeles, newly elected IOC President Kirsty Coventry is confident in Trump’s commitment to ensuring their success. "I’ve dealt with difficult men in high positions before," she said with a laugh. "Communication will be key. Trump is a lover of sports and wants these Games to be significant."

While political tensions may escalate, experts like Smith College professor Andrew Zimbalist believe the World Cup will likely go off without a hitch.

"Trump’s policies will probably have no lasting effect," Zimbalist remarked, suggesting that any travel restrictions would be relaxed for the duration of the event.

Both U.S. and Canadian football federations declined to comment on how Trump’s policies might impact the World Cup.

Mexican official Gabriela Cuevas, however, remains hopeful that the event could serve as a diplomatic bridge, despite the political friction. "The World Cup could be a route to engage in conversation," she said.

One concern that has emerged is the potential for stricter border inspections. As Victor Matheson, an economics professor, points out, "The main thing FIFA needs to move for this event is not car parts or electricity – it’s people." Heightened border scrutiny could create challenges, especially with team logistics and fan movement between countries.

Yet, for fans like 29-year-old Mexican businessman German Camacho Pacheco, the passion for football outweighs political strife. "Football is religion in Mexico," he said, shrugging off concerns about tariffs. "Unless this turns into an actual war, it won’t affect the World Cup."