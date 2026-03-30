Igor Tudor has parted ways with Tottenham Hotspur after just seven games in charge.

The club appointed Tudor following Thomas Frank’s departure on Feb. 11, hoping the former AC Milan and Udinese coach could turn around Spurs’ fortunes.

Despite a track record of boosting teams midseason, Tudor struggled in the Premier League, losing five of his seven matches, including four in a row at the start of his tenure.

Tottenham confirmed the decision Sunday, saying, “We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for head coach Igor Tudor to leave the club with immediate effect. Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of goalkeeping coach and physical coach. We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly. We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time. An update on a new head coach will be provided in due course.”

Tudor’s most recent defeat came at home to Nottingham Forest on March 22, before the international break. Immediately afterward, the 47-year-old learned his father, Mario, had died.

Tudor’s exit leaves Spurs without a head coach heading into the final seven games of the Premier League season, with the London club just one place and one point above the relegation zone.

Assistant Bruno Saltor will lead training for players not away on international duty, the Press Association understands, as the club aims to appoint a new head coach in the coming days. The goal is to have the full squad together for a crucial 10-day preparation period ahead of the April 12 match at Sunderland.

Former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and ex-Burnley and Everton manager Sean Dyche are among the bookmakers’ favorites to take over, while the club could also turn to Ryan Mason, a boyhood Spurs fan and former player who has twice served as caretaker.

Another candidate, Adi Hutter, appeared to distance himself Sunday from any suggestion he would take the role. In a statement quoted by Sky Sport Austria, the former Monaco boss said, “In recent days and weeks, I have been increasingly linked with various clubs. However, as I already stated immediately after my time at Monaco, I would prefer not to work as a head coach again until the start of the new season at the earliest. My position on this matter has not changed since then.”

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust responded to Tudor’s departure by urging the club to make a “wise choice” regarding his replacement.

Its post on X read: “With thanks to Igor and his team for their efforts, and wishing him and his family time to come to terms with their loss. In a season of bad calls, let's hope we now see a wise choice for the remainder of the campaign. Someone who understands the club and is up to the task in front of them: retaining our Premier League status. Someone we can all be proud of and who can bring some much-needed success and enjoyment to our long-suffering fanbase.”