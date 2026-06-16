Tunisia have moved quickly to reset their World Cup campaign, sacking head coach Sabri Lamouchi after a heavy opening defeat and appointing Herve Renard to lead the team for the remainder of the tournament.

The Tunisian Football Federation confirmed the decision on Tuesday, ending Lamouchi’s short spell in charge less than six months after his appointment on a contract running until 2028. The dismissal follows a 5-1 loss to Sweden in Monterrey on Sunday, a result that left Tunisia bottom of Group F and triggered immediate internal review.

Lamouchi’s tenure, which began in January 2026, lasted only five matches. Tunisia managed one win, a narrow 1-0 friendly victory over Haiti, alongside defeats to Austria and a pair of heavy losses in warm-up fixtures, including a 5-0 setback against Belgium. The World Cup opener exposed familiar defensive issues, with Sweden punishing Tunisia’s structure and tempo from the outset.

Sabri Lamouchi becomes the first coaching casualty of the tournament, departing with two group matches still to play, against Japan and the Netherlands. Reports from Tunisia indicate growing frustration within the camp over performances and preparation, accelerating the federation’s decision.

Stepping in is Hervé Renard, a two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner known for his ability to stabilize struggling sides and deliver in short tournament windows. The Tunisian federation confirmed he will oversee the rest of the campaign, with discussions planned after the World Cup regarding a possible long-term role.

Renard arrives with a strong international résumé, including leading Saudi Arabia to a shock victory over Argentina at the 2022 World Cup and later managing the French women’s national team at major tournaments. His recent experience in high-pressure environments is seen as central to Tunisia’s decision to pivot quickly after their opening setback.

Television Tunisienne reported that Renard is expected to join the squad in Monterrey immediately, giving him minimal time to prepare for the crucial match against Japan.