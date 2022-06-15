The Turkish national football team beat Lithuania 2-0 on Tuesday to maintain its immaculate performance across four matches in League C, Group 1 in the UEFA Nations League.

Kaan Ayhan opened the scoring in the 37th minute at Gürsel Aksel Stadium in Izmir.

Hakan Çalhanoglu made it 2-0 in the 54th minute.

Cengiz Ünder missed a penalty shot for the Red Crescents near the end of the match.

Turkey tops the standings with 12 points while Lithuania is fourth with zero points.

The national team has scored 14 goals and has not conceded any in its matches as its flawless run continues.

Luxembourg draws 2-2 with Faroe Islands

Luxembourg played to a 2-2 draw with Faroe Islands in the other League C, Group 1 match.

Gerson Rodrigues scored on a penalty shot in the 12th minute and Leandro Barreiro netted in the 49th minute for Luxembourg at Stade de Luxembourg.

Joannes Bjartalio scored both goals for the Faroe Islands, in the 56th and 59th minutes.

Luxembourg is second with seven points while the Faroe Islands are in the third spot with four points in League C, Group 1.