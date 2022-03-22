Turkish national football team coach Stefan Kuntz has said he has full confidence on his side ahead of Thursday’s key World Cup qualifiers playoff match against former European champion Portugal.

The German coach took the helm from Şenol Güneş last September and navigated Turkey to the playoff stages with a draw against Norway and three wins in the last three group stage matches.

Turkey will now play against Portugal in the newly introduced playoff semifinal. The winner will go on to face the victor of the match between European champion Italy and North Macedonia, for a chance to book a World Cup ticket in Qatar.

Before the team left for Porto on Tuesday, the 59-year-old coach said that although Portugal was the clear favorite on paper, it will be a tough match for them.

"I would like to say that we will put on a performance that the Turkish people will be proud of. They will see our determination to win and support with enthusiasm," he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

“When you look at the European Championships and the FIFA ranking, on paper Portugal is the favorite. But on the match day, when the referee blows the whistle you’re performance on the pitch will make all the difference.

Portugal national team players attend a training session, Lisbon, Portugal, March 21, 2022. (EPA Photo)

Pressure on Portugal

He added that since Portugal is expected to play in the World Cup, there would be a lot of attention on them and that will only add to the pressure.

Turkey, in comparison, will go into the match as the underdogs. “No one thought we could come here. We have nothing to lose. It will be a very difficult match for the other side. They won't be able to get out easily,” the former player-turned-coach told NTV Spor.

He added that they have analyzed the opposition well but also stressed that what matters most is what Turkey does is best on the pitch.

About tackling Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Kuntz said: "Man-to-man marking is one way to defend against Ronaldo, but our plan is more about team defense. We have to prevent the passing to Ronaldo, try to prevent him from staying one-on-one."

Kuntz is also happy with the quality of his squad saying that Turkey is a team to be proud of due to its talented players, some of whom are in very good form.

He also placed a lot of importance on temperament and the drive to win.

“If you have the drive to win, a lot of things can change. We saw it in the Champions League game between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. The side that wanted the victory more won,” he said.

Turkey national team players attend a training session, Porto, Portugal, March 21, 2022. (AA Photo)

Game plan, courage will be key

The national team coach said that Turkey would need a game plan that can give it the biggest chance against Portugal.

“We have a good defense and good midfield. As a team, we will have to take the field with courage. We have to believe in ourselves. They have to beat us.

“If you are riding on a wave. If the wave is there, you have to get on top of it and surf ... There are also things you can't control, so you need a little luck too. However, no matter what, we have to make sure that from the first touch, we have to make them say, ‘This match will not be easy.’”

Kuntz also underlined that to become victorious, it was also important players enjoyed the game.

“When you start the match, you have to play like a child. You want to go out on the field and play football ... It's important to be able to do what's in your mind and heart against an opponent like Portugal. You should have fun playing,” he said.

The playoff semifinals and finals will be held in a single-leg knockout format. The semifinals will be played on March 24 and the finals on March 29.

The 2022 World Cup will be held between Nov. 21 and Dec. 18.