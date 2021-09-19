German coach and former Beşiktaş player Stefan Kuntz has taken charge of Turkey’s national team, the country’s football federation announced Sunday.
“The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) executive committee has agreed terms with German coach Stefan Kuntz to take helm of the senior national team,” the statement read.
Kuntz will be presented to the media with a contract signing ceremony on Monday in TFF’s national training center in Istanbul.
