The Turkish national football team is eyeing a move toward the UEFA Nations League second tier after a 2-0 win over Luxembourg in League C, Group 1 match Saturday.

Inter Milan star Hakan Çalhanoğlu converted a penalty successfully in the 37th minute at the Stade de Luxembourg. Striker Serdar Dursun then doubled the lead in the 76th minute.

With the win, Turkey consolidated its lead in the group with nine points ahead of Luxembourg, which now has six points from there matches.

In the other match of the group, the Faroe Islands beat Lithuania 2-1 to claim its first points.

Lithuania is currently at the bottom of the group without any points.

In another major Nations League clash, England and Italy played out a goalless draw at the Molineux Stadium.

After the draw, England is at the bottom of League A, Group 3 with two points.

Italy is atop the group with five points.