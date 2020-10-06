The Turkish national football team traveled to Cologne Tuesday for a friendly match with Germany, ahead of UEFA Nations League fixtures against Russia and Serbia.
Losing its two previous matches in September, coach Şenol Güneş will seek a vote of confidence before the schedule starts to get crowded with approaching Nations League fixtures.
The match will mark the 26th meeting between the two nations. Turkey managed to only win six times in the past, while Germany saw 15 victories.
While Turkey lost in its last three meetings with Germany, it also maintains an unbeaten run in nine friendly matches ahead of the clash.
More than 9,000 fans are expected to be allowed into the match depending on the local infection rates, with the German Football Federation (DFB) hoping to give away tickets for free to those fighting the pandemic.
However, DFB Director Oliver Bierhoff admitted he was not optimistic that fans would be permitted ahead of a decision from the local Cologne health authority.
"That is out of our hands," he told a news conference Monday.
Following the friendly match, Turkey will take on Russia on Sunday and Serbia on Oct. 15 in the Nations League, while Germany will face Ukraine and Switzerland.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.