Daily Sabah’s sister publication Fotomaç, Turkey’s best-selling sports newspaper, awarded Süper Lig players, coaches and executives in its "Best of Süper Lig Awards” ceremony on Thursday. Prominent figures of the Turkish sports world attended the ceremony held at Turkuvaz Media Center in Istanbul.

Emre Belözoğlu, the football director of Fenerbahçe, was awarded for his service to Turkish football while Trabzonspor chairperson Ahmet Ağaoğlu received the Ziraat Turkey Cup Honorary Award. Trabzonspor goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır was awarded as the goalie of the year while his former teammate Alexander Sorloth was awarded as forward of the year. Galatasaray’s Fernando Muslera was chosen “most valuable international” of the year while Fenerbahçe’s Ozan Tufan was awarded as midfielder of the year.

Medipol Başakşehir was given the award of Team of the Year while Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu received the Turkuvaz Media Honorary Award. Other award winners include Winger of the Year Edin Visca of Başakşehir and coach of the year Okan Buruk. The national team’s Şenol Güneş was awarded as the change-making coach of the year. Galatasaray's Marcao was selected as defender of the year.

Sivasspor’s Mecnun Odyakmaz was chosen club president of the year while Abdülkadir Ömür was given the award of the most valuable player of the year. Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Nihat Özdemir was given the Fotomaç Special Award.