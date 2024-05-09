Turkish Airlines (THY) has released its advertisement film featuring the world-renowned Portuguese coach, Jose Mourinho, for the UEFA Champions League 2024 final.

According to the statement from the THY Press Office, the advertisement film was shot for the 2024 London Final of the UEFA Champions League, of which the company is the official sponsor.

In the film, "The Special One" experiences THY's exceptional in-flight services and emerges victorious in a challenging chess match.

While sampling gourmet delights from THY's Business Class kitchen, Mourinho also enjoys watching a live UEFA Champions League match.

THY's chairman of the board and executive committee, Ahmet Bolat, expressed his pride in being the official sponsor of a prestigious event like the UEFA Champions League, stating: "Turkish Airlines is proud to be the official sponsor of prestigious events like the UEFA Champions League. Our collaboration with Jose Mourinho reinforces our brand's global strength and commitment to sports."

Technical director Mourinho, acknowledging THY as Europe's best airline, as attested by its annual awards, stated: "It is a great honor for me to work with them. This collaboration combines my passion for winning with Turkish Airlines' exceptional service ethos."

Following his departure from Roma, the veteran gaffer is enjoying his sabbatical with his next move still in question.