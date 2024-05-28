Türkiye's amputee national football team Coach Ismail Temiz expressed the team's aim to defend their title at the 2024 European Amputee Football Championship in France, set for June 1-8.

During their interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Temiz and his assistants, including Erhan Kuşkapan, answered questions about their preparation process and goals for the championship.

Temiz praised the team's eagerness and determination, expressing confidence in their preparation and goal to win all matches in France and return as champions.

He emphasized the challenge of maintaining the top position, noting the team's awareness and hard work, highlighting their determination and effort.

Temiz revealed that the national players had expressed a desire to face Israel in their group, a wish that was granted in the draw.

He highlighted their goal to win against Israel in the opening match and advance from the group stage, aiming to face tougher opponents and ultimately become champions to bring joy to the Turkish nation.

Temiz acknowledged the challenging competition expected, especially from teams like England, Poland, Ireland and Spain.

He also sent a message of support to Türkiye's national football team, hoping they would succeed in Euro 2024, aiming to bring double trophies to the country and make the nation proud.

Temiz expressed gratitude for the extensive support from the government and federations, highlighting the resources provided by the state and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).

Despite economic challenges, he emphasized the country's potential for great achievements in sports, especially with more opportunities.

Temiz outlined a project to integrate disabled individuals into sports and social life, aiming to start activities after the European Championship.

Assistant coach Erhan Kuşkapan spoke about the team's strong generation and their goal to win all European and World Championships until 2030, emphasizing unity and determination.

Looking ahead to the European Championships in France, Kuşkapan expressed confidence in winning, particularly against England in the final, citing a recent friendly match victory.

He stressed the importance of integrating disabled individuals into society and continued support for amputee football teams.