Fresh off their third consecutive European championship, Türkiye’s amputee football national team continues their rigorous preparations for the upcoming Balkan Championship in Kırşehir.

The squad will train at Ahi Evran University Stadium until Oct. 15, determined to add more silverware to their collection.

Head coach Ismail Temiz, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), outlined the team's ambitions, highlighting their goal of triumphing at the 2026 World Cup by combining experience with youthful energy.

"Türkiye's strong presence in amputee football is well known, and we aim to showcase this strength on the world stage,” Temiz stated. "With 11.5 million disabled citizens in our country, our mission is to integrate them into society through sports, offering both a social outlet and a platform for elite athletes to represent their country.”

Reflecting on the team’s journey, Temiz added: "We began with a 64-player training camp in Marmaris, and now in Kırşehir, we are preparing a select group for the Balkan Championship. Afterward, they will compete in the Nations League, aiming to become champions, and our ultimate goal is to win the 2026 World Cup."

Türkiye’s amputee football national team trains at the Ahi Evran University Stadium, Kırşehir, Türkiye, Oct. 7, 2024. (AA Photo)

Temiz proudly mentioned Türkiye’s dominance in amputee football, with the nation winning the Champions Cup at the club level for the past four years. "This is the first-ever Balkan Championship, and we want to be the inaugural champions. We have set the bar high in Europe, and we plan to keep it that way," he concluded.

Captain Halil Ibrahim Esen expressed his excitement for the Balkan Championship, eagerly anticipating another title for Türkiye. "We’ve developed a fantastic bond with our new players, and we are confident that we’ll bring the trophy home. We are grateful for the hospitality from the people of Kırşehir and hope to celebrate the championship here,” Esen said. "For many of our teammates, it’s their first international tournament, and we are both proud and excited for them. Their dream is to lift the cup, and we intend to make it a reality."

Newly selected national team player Ibrahim Uçakcı shared his enthusiasm about competing in his first tournament with the team.

"It’s a blessing to be here, and we’re determined not to let down those who believe in us. We hope to return from Albania with the championship and later fight for the Nations League title. My long-term dream is to stay in the national team, lead the younger generation, and make my mark in the 2026 World Cup,” Uçakcı said.