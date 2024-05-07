The Turkish national amputee football team, set to compete in the 2024 European Championship in France, is intensifying its preparations.

Currently in camp in Çorum, the team trains for an average of four hours daily at the Ahlatcı Çorum facilities.

Their camp, which began earlier, will continue until May 16.

National team player İsmail Temiz expressed his eagerness for the championship, highlighting his goals to contribute significantly to the team's success and continually improve.

He emphasized the importance of individual performance for overall team success.

The team is scheduled for another training camp after their current one in Çorum, aiming to enhance their readiness further.

Temiz conveyed their collective aspiration to win the championship, praising his teammates' determination and commitment, and expressing confidence in their ability to secure a third European championship title.

Starting their championship preparations early, the team concluded the league season by prioritizing athlete selection and introducing young players to amputee football.

With 19 athletes currently undergoing intense training, Temiz praised their dedication, stating: "They will fight relentlessly for the flag and the country, giving their all. I have complete faith in them. While we have faced significant challenges together, they remain tireless and committed, training for four hours daily. Their hard work is commendable."

Ömer Güleryüz, a standout forward for the amputee national football team, expressed their determination to vie against formidable competitors in the European Championship, aiming to secure Türkiye's third championship victory.

Confident in his team's capabilities, Güleryüz remarked: "Our rivals are already cautious of us. We have made our mark globally. We were European champions in 2017, world runners-up in 2018, and clinched the European and world championships in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Let them stay wary."

Güleryüz, satisfied with the team's collective and individual successes, including championship wins and personal accolades, highlighted their rigorous preparations for the upcoming tournament.

Muhammet Yeğen, a stalwart of the national team for a decade, asserted their position as frontrunners for the championship.

He emphasized their thorough preparation and highlighted the significance of their first group stage match against Israel, a sensitive fixture that motivated them to make a statement against oppression.

Yeğen expressed confidence in their ability to make a meaningful impact and bring home their third cup, symbolizing their unwavering patriotism and commitment to their country.

Halil İbrahim Esen, another member of the national team, reported positive progress in their training and expressed their desire to proudly represent Türkiye in France by waving the Turkish flag.