Türkiye's amputee national football team took their training session to the dry surface of Seyfe Lake, one of the country’s key wetland bird sanctuaries, to highlight the alarming drought that has devastated the area.

Preparing for the Balkan Championship in Albania, the team used their platform to call attention to the growing environmental crisis.

Head coach Ismail Temiz shared his distress upon seeing the dried-up state of Seyfe Lake, once a vital stopover for migratory birds.

"When we saw Seyfe Lake like this, knowing what it used to be, it was heartbreaking," Temiz told reporters. "Humanity is in a silent war with nature, and we are partially destroying ourselves in the process. We have a responsibility to raise awareness and leave this world better for the generations to come."

Temiz emphasized the lake’s former importance as a migratory route for birds and how the players, as individuals with disabilities, understand the concept of overcoming obstacles. "As a team of disabled athletes, we see the challenge here and aim to do our part to make a difference. Seyfe Lake, once home to diverse bird species, must be preserved."

Goalkeeper coach and retired geophysicist İlhan Elmalı also weighed in, stressing the critical importance of water reserves for future generations.

"Water is one of the most valuable legacies we can leave behind," Elmalı said. "It’s imperative that public officials prioritize this issue. Rain and snow water need to be protected to ensure the continuity of ecosystems like this. We viewed this area with great sadness."

Team captain Halil Ibrahim Esen echoed these concerns, saying: "We’re here to raise awareness about climate change and its effects. I hope Seyfe Lake can return to its former state soon."

The event was organized with the help of the Kırşehir Preservation Platform, whose president, Mustafa Düger, highlighted the urgency of the situation. "This region is on the brink of losing one of its most precious natural treasures due to drought and climate change. Our goal is to ensure these lands are passed down to future generations. Seyfe is a national treasure, and we must all act to protect it."

Kırşehir Mayor Selahattin Ekicioğlu also pointed to the impacts of climate change and agricultural practices in the surrounding Malya Plain, which have drained the region's underground water supplies, exacerbating the lake’s drying.

"Global climate change, along with agricultural and livestock activities, has contributed to the desiccation of Seyfe Lake," Ekicioğlu said.

Seyfe Lake Bird Sanctuary, located in the Mucur district of Kırşehir, is one of the world’s critical migratory bird routes and holds "three or more levels of protection" under international agreements such as the Ramsar Convention.