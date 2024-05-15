The Turkish amputee national football team is intensively preparing for the 2024 European Championship in France, currently holding a crucial training camp in Çorum.

Under Head Coach Ismail Temiz, the team has set up camp at a local hotel and conducts daily training sessions at the Ahlatcı Çorum facilities.

The team now focuses on tactical drills after completing strength and endurance training in the initial phase.

Assistant Coach Umut Can Günay explained to Anadolu Agency (AA) that this camp is the fifth of six planned training camps leading up to the championship.

"Çorum's altitude mirrors that of our competition venue in France, making this camp particularly significant for our preparations," Günay said. "The environment here is ideal, and we are progressing excellently."

Günay noted that the players are in high spirits and are training intensely for the championship.

"Thankfully, we have no injuries at the moment. We are gearing up for the championship where we are already considered favorites. Amputee football is synonymous with Türkiye, and we aim to lift the cup on June 8, 2024, with the support of 85 million people," he said.

Team captain Rahmi Özcan, who is approaching his 20th year with the national team, expressed his desire to compete in the 2024 European Championship. "I've participated in all the championships over the past 20 years, and I want to see this one through as well," Özcan said. "We pride ourselves on being a dominant force in amputee football worldwide."

Reflecting on the team’s previous successes, Özcan added, "We’ve won the European Championship twice, and we're aiming for a third title to prove that our victories are no fluke. We’ve earned our place at the top through hard work and determination."

Discussing the current camp, Özcan mentioned its intensity. "This is our penultimate camp before the championship, and it's quite demanding. Our coach is pushing us hard, and we are grateful for the support from the people of Çorum and local officials. We're fueling up on Çorum’s famous leblebi and hope to channel that energy into winning the European Championship."

Özcan also highlighted the importance placed on amputee football in Türkiye.

"Our country is a leader in amputee football. We have the best organized leagues and the best conditions for our national team. Thanks to our leaders, we can continue to bring in and integrate people affected by natural disasters, traffic accidents and our veterans. We are grateful to everyone who supports us," he said.