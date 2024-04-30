Turkish media mogul and Hull City owner Acun Ilıcalı announced the selection of Maribor in Slovenia after conducting thorough research into the ideal club fit.

Despite acknowledging the achievements of clubs like Mura and Olimpija, Ilıcalı emphasized the necessity of making a decision.

Ilıcalı expressed enthusiasm for their project with Maribor, citing the fantastic fans, people and city.

In an exclusive interview with Sportklub, he explained that their goal in buying a Slovenian team was not just European participation but to create a success story.

Ilıcalı highlighted Hull City's progress from 20th to seventh place in England's Second League, acknowledging the tough Championship.

Originally seeking a smaller club to support Hull, they shifted to finding a team capable of a success story.

Slovenia was chosen for its sports potential and positive approach to sports, which focuses on good organization and financial backing for success.

Ilıcalı acknowledged the risks of investing in Slovenian football but emphasized his willingness to take risks for success, stating that while profits are uncertain and building a strong team is costly, he values success over money.

He expressed his desire to create a family atmosphere in Maribor and achieve great success with the fans, aiming for high goals like the Europa League or even the Champions League.

Ilıcalı emphasized the importance of passion for football and the club, highlighting his joy in his team's victories.

He sees football as more than just a sport but as a way of life and aims to build a passionate and successful community around Maribor.

Ilıcalı discussed the transfer situation of Fenerbahçe's Miha Zajc to Hull City, expressing his interest in bringing Zajc to Hull City but acknowledging Zajc's decision to stay at Fenerbahçe.

He praised Zajc's talent and highlighted the importance of rhythm in football. Ilıcalı also mentioned the possibility of Zajc joining Maribor in the future as part of their project in Slovenia.

He described Zajc as a crucial player, comparing him to engine oil for a team.

Ilıcalı also noted that unexpected player transfers, like Zajc's potential move, can lead to exciting football stories, emphasizing the enjoyment of the game.