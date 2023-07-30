Turkish Süper Lig champions Galatasaray have completed the transfer of Argentine striker Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain in a three-year deal worth 10 million euros.

The two clubs reached an agreement Friday and the Lions officially confirmed the move Sunday.

Galatasaray said they would pay the 10 million euro ($11.02 million) fee to PSG over four seasons, while Icardi will be paid 6 million euros per season.

Earlier Friday, PSG released a statement and wished him the best for the rest of his career.

"Mauro Icardi transferred to Galatasaray. After being loaned out to Galatasaray for the 2022-2023 season, Mauro Icardi is joining the Turkish club on a permanent deal," PSG said in a statement on the social media site, X.

"After last season, I am very happy to wear this jersey again. I already felt like I'm a part of the project and this group," said Icardi told the club media in his first reactions Sunday.

"Our fans are really nice. They showed me a lot of love. We saw that our fans were very enthusiastic even after they became champions. We will continue to do our best," he added.

The Argentinian said he is happy to see his teammates again and looked forward to making new memories together.

Icardi, 30, arrived at Istanbul's Atatürk Airport late Friday to loud cheers from Lions fans.

The forward greeted Turkish fans and said he is "very happy" to be at Galatasaray again.

Icardi said he is now at Türkiye's "greatest club" and hopes to score many goals this season.

Icardi was on loan at Galatasaray last season and scored 22 goals and recorded seven assists in 24 league appearances, helping the club to win a record 23rd title in May – their first since the 2018-19 season.

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha also joined Galatasaray on a three-year deal earlier this month, following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract.