Turkish football received a welcome boost in Europe as Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor went unbeaten across the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, combining for two wins and two draws.

Galatasaray delivered the week's standout result with a comeback victory in France, while Trabzonspor maintained their perfect start in the Conference League.

Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş were held to draws after showing attacking promise and resilience in their respective matches.

The results offered encouraging signs for the Süper Lig's European campaign, although defensive lapses continued to cost teams valuable points.

Galatasaray's comeback

Galatasaray secured their first win of the Champions League league phase with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Lille in France on Oct. 21.

The Turkish champions made an ideal start when Yunus Akgün opened the scoring in the second minute, but Lille responded quickly through Soriba Diaoune, who equalized in the seventh minute before putting the hosts ahead again in the 39th.

Galatasaray refused to let the game slip away. Aleksey Batrakov restored parity in the 44th minute, heading home from a Roland Sallai delivery to send the teams into halftime level.

The visitors took control early in the second half when an own goal by Lille goalkeeper Berke Özer put Galatasaray ahead.

Galatasaray players react during the UEFA Champions League match against Lille at Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France, Oct. 21, 2026. (IHA Photo)

Victor Osimhen then provided the finishing touch in the 61st minute, converting after Barış Alper Yılmaz set him up to complete an impressive away performance.

Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen reacts during the UEFA Champions League match against Lille at Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France, Oct. 21, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The victory was particularly important after Galatasaray had lost their opening two league-phase matches.

Their ability to recover after falling behind twice demonstrated their attacking threat and determination, with Akgün, Batrakov and Osimhen making decisive contributions.

Three points in France revived their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages and gave the Turkish side renewed confidence ahead of their remaining European fixtures.

Fenerbahçe surrender late lead

Fenerbahçe were left frustrated after conceding a stoppage-time equalizer in a 2-2 draw against Slavia Prague on Oct. 20.

The Istanbul side started aggressively, with Oğuz Aydın opening the scoring in the fourth minute before Mason Greenwood doubled the lead seven minutes later following a Nélson Semedo assist.

Their early advantage, however, proved difficult to protect. Lukas Provod pulled one back for Slavia in the 15th minute, giving the visitors a route back into the contest.

Fenerbahçe’s Oğuz Aydın (R) celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League match against Slavia Praha, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 20, 2026. (IHA Photo)

Fenerbahçe continued to threaten and had opportunities to restore their two-goal cushion, but they could not put the match beyond their opponents. The punishment came in the 90th minute when Pavel Kačor scored from close range following an Emmanuel Ayaosi cross.

The draw left Fenerbahçe with two points from three league-phase matches. Although the late equalizer denied them a valuable victory, their early attacking intensity and the contributions of Aydın and Greenwood offered positives.

Their challenge now is to turn promising spells into complete performances and avoid surrendering points in the closing stages.

Beşiktaş show character after going down to 10 men

Beşiktaş earned a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on Oct. 22, recovering from a second-half deficit before finishing the Europa League encounter with 10 players.

The Black Eagles took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Wilfred Ndidi converted after a long ball created the opportunity.

Beşiktaş’ Junior Olaitan (L celebrates with teammate Kassoum Ouattara after scoring during the UEFA Europa League match against Crystal Palace at Tüpraş Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 22, 2026. (AA Photo)

Crystal Palace responded forcefully after the break. Yéremy Pino equalized in the 51st minute, with the goal initially ruled out for offside before a video review confirmed it. Jean-Philippe Mateta then put the English side ahead four minutes later, leaving Beşiktaş facing the prospect of another difficult European night.

Junior Olaitan restored parity in the 73rd minute with a composed finish after creating space for himself, giving the home side a lifeline.

Beşiktaş' task became more complicated when Ümit Akdağ was sent off in the 77th minute. Reduced to 10 men, they had to withstand further pressure but held on to secure a point at Tüpraş Stadium.

The result followed their 3-2 away victory over Hoffenheim earlier in the league phase, leaving Beşiktaş with seven points from three matches.

Their ability to recover from going behind and protect the draw while short-handed underlined their competitiveness, although the defensive problems that allowed Palace to take the lead will require attention.

Trabzonspor maintain perfect record

Trabzonspor continued their strong start in the Conference League with a controlled 2-0 home victory over Heart of Midlothian on Oct. 22.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute when Mohamed Salah converted a penalty after Franculino Dju was fouled inside the box.

Salah turned provider after the break, setting up Dju for a well-taken finish in the 58th minute to double Trabzonspor's advantage and put the result beyond the visitors' reach.

Trabzonspor’s Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring a penalty during the UEFA Conference League match against Scottish side Heart of Midlothian at Papara Park, Trabzon, Türkiye, on Oct. 22, 2026. (AA Photo)

The Turkish side finished with 10 men after Sidny Lopes Cabral received a second yellow card in stoppage time, but their two-goal cushion ensured the dismissal did little to threaten the outcome.

The victory gave Trabzonspor six points from their opening two matches and extended their positive run under head coach Thomas Reis.

Salah's goal and assist were among the night's highlights, particularly as the Egyptian marked his 150th appearance in UEFA competitions. His contribution demonstrated the value of experienced players in decisive European fixtures, while Dju's finishing provided another encouraging sign for the team.

With two wins from two, Trabzonspor have positioned themselves well for the remainder of the league phase.

Turkish football gains momentum, but challenges remain

The four clubs' results provided a timely boost for Turkish football, with Galatasaray's comeback win and Trabzonspor's efficient performance standing out alongside the resilience shown by Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş.

The results also highlighted different strengths across the Süper Lig contingent. Galatasaray demonstrated their ability to recover under pressure, Trabzonspor made their chances count, and Beşiktaş showed determination after losing a player.

Fenerbahçe, meanwhile, displayed attacking quality but paid the price for failing to protect their lead.

There is still work to do. Fenerbahçe's late concession and Beşiktaş' defensive struggles illustrated how quickly promising European performances can be undermined by lapses in concentration.

The league phases also leave little room for complacency, with each club facing further demanding fixtures.

Nevertheless, two victories and two draws without a defeat represent an encouraging return.

The results have strengthened the Turkish clubs' immediate European prospects and offered supporters reason to believe their teams can make deeper runs in the knockout stages.