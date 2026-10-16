Turkish clubs experienced contrasting fortunes in European competition this week, with Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor securing important victories while Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray suffered heavy defeats that exposed the challenges they face against Europe's strongest teams.

Beşiktaş claimed a 3-2 away win over Hoffenheim in the Europa League on Thursday, while Trabzonspor opened their Conference League campaign with a 4-2 victory over Finnish side KuPS Kuopio.

In the Champions League, Fenerbahçe lost 6-0 at Aston Villa on Wednesday, a day after Galatasaray fell 4-1 at home to Barcelona.

The results offered a mixed assessment of Turkish football's European ambitions, with two clubs demonstrating attacking quality and resilience while the country's Champions League representatives struggled to contain elite opposition.

Champions League horror

Fenerbahçe endured a difficult night at Villa Park on Wednesday, losing 6-0 to Aston Villa in one of their heaviest European defeats in recent memory.

Unai Emery's side established control early, with Johan Manzambi opening the scoring in the 12th minute on his Champions League debut. Nicolas Jackson then struck twice, scoring in the 31st and 39th minutes to give the hosts a commanding halftime advantage.

Fenerbahçe struggled to contain Villa's attacking pressure and repeatedly lost possession in dangerous areas. Their limited opportunities offered little indication of a comeback, with Oğuz Aydın's effort against the post among their few meaningful threats.

Fenerbahçe's Romelu Lukaku (L) reacts after Aston Villa's Ross Barkley scores the team's fifth goal during their UEFA Champions League match at Villa Park, Birmingham, U.K., Oct. 14, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The situation worsened after the break. Ross Barkley converted a penalty in the 69th minute after Manzambi was fouled by İsmail Yüksek, then scored again in the 73rd minute with the help of a deflection. Substitute Tammy Abraham completed the rout in the 90th minute.

The victory marked Aston Villa's biggest win in European competition and their first home victory of the season. For Fenerbahçe, it exposed serious problems in defensive organization and their ability to withstand sustained pressure from technically accomplished opponents.

The Turkish side entered the match after drawing 1-1 with Roma in its opening league-phase fixture. The defeat left Fenerbahçe with one point from two matches, increasing the importance of its upcoming games.

Galatasaray also struggled against Spanish opposition, losing 4-1 to Barcelona at RAMS Park on Tuesday.

Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen (L) and Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi in action during the UEFA Champions League match at RAMS Park in Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 13, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

The Turkish champions made an encouraging start and took the lead in the 28th minute through Aleksey Batrakov, giving the home crowd reason to believe they could challenge one of Europe's leading teams.

Barcelona responded before halftime, with João Cancelo equalizing in the 43rd minute. The visitors then transformed the contest with three goals after the break.

Fermín López headed Barcelona ahead in the 50th minute before Anthony Gordon extended the lead three minutes later. Karim Adeyemi completed the scoring in the 65th minute, capping a dominant second-half performance.

Lamine Yamal was instrumental in Barcelona's turnaround, providing the assists for López and Gordon as the visitors exploited the spaces available in Galatasaray's defense.

Although Galatasaray showed promise in the opening half, Barcelona's response highlighted the difficulty of maintaining defensive discipline against opponents who can turn possession into dangerous attacks with little warning.

The defeat followed Galatasaray's 3-1 loss away to Sporting CP in their opening match, leaving the Turkish champions without a point after two games.

Both Istanbul clubs now face the task of recovering from disappointing results while addressing weaknesses that became increasingly apparent against stronger opposition.

Europa League relief

Beşiktaş delivered the week's standout Turkish performance, defeating Hoffenheim 3-2 away on Thursday to secure their second consecutive Europa League victory.

The first half ended goalless, although Hoffenheim threatened early and struck the post. Beşiktaş gradually improved after the break and took the lead in the 60th minute when Michael Murillo scored following a scramble inside the penalty area.

Hoffenheim responded eight minutes later through Fisnik Asllani, who finished after receiving a pass from Tim Lemperle to level the score.

Beşiktaş regained the advantage almost immediately. South Korean forward Oh Hyeon-gyu scored in the 72nd minute after being played through by Junior Olaitan, then struck again in the 79th minute following a pass from İlhan Fakılı.

Oh's second goal gave the visitors a 3-1 lead and put them in a strong position to secure all three points.

Hoffenheim refused to concede defeat without a fight. Koki Machida headed home from Vladimir Coufal's corner in the 87th minute, setting up a tense finish, but Beşiktaş held on to claim the victory.

The result gave Beşiktaş six points from their opening two league-phase matches and strengthened their early position in the competition.

Their response to Hoffenheim's equalizer proved particularly important. Rather than allowing the hosts to build momentum, Beşiktaş attacked decisively and scored twice to regain control.

Oh's brace underlined his importance to the team's attacking options, while the visitors' ability to withstand late pressure demonstrated the value of their second-half performance.

The victory offered encouragement that Beşiktaş can compete effectively away from home, although maintaining that consistency will be essential as the competition progresses.

Conference League glory

Trabzonspor opened their Conference League campaign with a 4-2 victory over Finnish champions KuPS Kuopio on Thursday, producing an attacking performance that secured three valuable points.

Paul Onuachu opened the scoring in the third minute after receiving a pass from Mohamed Salah and finishing from close range. The striker was forced off with an injury around the ninth minute, however, and was replaced by Franculino Djú.

Despite losing Onuachu early, Trabzonspor continued to threaten. Salah doubled their advantage in the 44th minute, finding the net with a left-footed finish after a Trabzonspor attack left the ball available inside the penalty area.

Djú extended the lead two minutes after the restart, reacting quickest to a rebound after a shot from Pedro Malheiro's teammate Pina was saved by KuPS goalkeeper Johannes Kreidl.

KuPS reduced the deficit in the 54th minute when captain Petteri Pennanen sent a corner directly into the net, catching Trabzonspor goalkeeper Andre Onana out.

Onana subsequently redeemed himself by saving a penalty from Piotr Parzyszek in the 59th minute, preventing KuPS from reducing the deficit further and preserving Trabzonspor's two-goal cushion.

Djú secured his brace in the first minute of stoppage time, finishing from close range after a pass from Enis Destan's teammate Ernest Muçi to restore Trabzonspor's three-goal advantage.

Gustav Engvall scored for the hosts in the sixth minute of added time, but the late goal did little to change the outcome.

Salah's goal and assist made him a key figure in Trabzonspor's victory, while Dju's two goals demonstrated the impact he could make after coming off the bench. The early injury to Onuachu, however, remains a concern as the club looks ahead to its next fixtures.

The win gave Trabzonspor a positive start to their European campaign and demonstrated their ability to remain productive despite an early disruption to their attacking plans.

Contrasting challenges

The week's results illustrated the different challenges facing Türkiye's representatives across European competitions.

Beşiktaş showed composure and attacking efficiency against Hoffenheim, responding quickly after conceding and holding firm under late pressure. Trabzonspor also demonstrated attacking depth, with Salah and Dju helping the team overcome Onuachu's early injury.

Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, meanwhile, struggled to match the quality and intensity of their Champions League opponents. Their defeats highlighted defensive vulnerabilities and difficulties dealing with sustained pressure and rapid attacking transitions.

The contrasting performances underline the gap between promising individual displays and the consistency required to succeed in Europe.

Turkish clubs have shown they can produce competitive performances and secure important victories, but the Champions League defeats demonstrated how quickly matches can turn against teams that lose their defensive structure.