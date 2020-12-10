Veteran Turkish coach Yılmaz Vural on Thursday thanked everyone for all the get well wishes and support he received over the past week as he continued to recover from COVID-19.

Vural was placed in an intensive care unit (ICU) last month after his condition deteriorated following his second time contracting the coronavirus.

Speaking to Demirören News Agency (DHA) days after leaving the ICU, Vural said he was getting better thanks to the prayers he received from his loved ones and supporters.

“Starting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, from leaders of political parties to club presidents, I offer my sincerest thanks to all those who prayed for my well-being, regardless of their involvement with football. Those prayers helped me cling to life,” Vural said.

The 67-year-old coach was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 in June along with players from Akhisarspor and had recovered after treatment.

Known for his extraordinary energy on the bench and his strange reactions, Vural started his coaching career with Malatyaspor in 1986 and has worked at 29 different clubs.

He spent the longest time with Bursaspor, coaching the Süper Lig side for four seasons in three different stints. Despite his years of experience as a coach at dozens of clubs, he has yet to realize his ultimate goal of winning a Süper Lig title.