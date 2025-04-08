As Türkiye’s national team gears up for its maiden appearance in the UEFA Nations League’s A-tier, eyes have turned to its ambassadors lighting up European and Saudi pitches – or fading in the glare.

The performances of Turkish internationals donning elite jerseys across Italy, Portugal, Germany and Saudi Arabia have come under the microscope.

Some are basking in the spotlight; others are battling for rhythm and relevance.

Çalhanoğlu the general

Since switching from AC Milan to archrivals Inter Milan in 2021, Hakan Çalhanoğlu has evolved into a tactical anchor.

Inter Milan's Hakan Çalhanoğlu celebrates after scoring during an Italian Cup semifinal first leg match against AC Milan at the San Siro stadium, Milan, Italy, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo)

With elegance in set-pieces and calm under pressure, the 31-year-old has helped Inter reach the Champions League quarterfinals this season.

His tally: 10 goals, four assists in 35 appearances – plus a top-20 Ballon d'Or nomination.

Rising Yıldız

At just 19, Kenan Yıldız is already wearing Juventus’ iconic No. 10 – evoking whispers of a new Alessandro Del Piero.

Juventus' Kenan Yildiz (L) in action with AS Roma's Manu Kone during the Serie A match at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy, April 6, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

The former Bayern Munich youth star has bagged seven goals and four assists in 43 games.

His standout moment came with a heroic brace off the bench against Inter to salvage a draw.

Benfica’s dynamic duo

After a shaky start post his 25 million euro ($27.3 million) move, Orkun Kökçü roared into form, netting 10 goals and seven assists across 44 matches.

Dubbed “Benfica’s sharpshooter,” he’s become a midfield engine.

Benfica's Kerem Aktürkoğlu celebrates with teammate Orkun Kökçü (R) after scoring the 3-1 goal during the first league match between SL Benfica and Farense, Lisbon, Portugal, April 2, 2025. (EPA Photo)

Joining him is former Galatasaray winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu. With 14 goals and 10 assists in 42 games, Kerem instantly became a fan favorite, particularly after scoring on his debut from Orkun’s assist.

The duo powered Benfica past Monaco in the Champions League round of 16.

Zeki Çelik's reliability

Signed from Lille in 2022, Zeki Çelik has locked down Roma’s right flank, outplaying veteran Florenzi.

Roma's Zeki Çelik scores the opening goal during the Europa League playoff first leg match between FC Porto and AS Roma at the Dragao stadium, Porto, Portugal, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo)

The 27-year-old notched one goal and three assists over 36 matches, becoming a symbol of consistency in the Italian capital.

Güler's spark awaits ignition

After a high-profile transfer from Fenerbahçe, Arda Güler's minutes at Real Madrid have been scarce – just 1,170 minutes in 33 games.

Real Madrid's Arda Güler in action during the La Liga match against Valencia at the Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, April 5, 2025. (AA Photo)

Still, with three goals and three assists, the 20-year-old has impressed when given a chance.

His trophy cabinet already includes La Liga, Supercopa, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

National team coach Vincenzo Montella continues to trust him – Arda contributed two goals and one assist in seven Nations League matches.

Lone Demiral in Saudi

Formerly of Atalanta, Merih Demiral moved to Al-Ahli for 16.5 million euros.

Al Ahli's Merih Demiral (L) and Franck Kessie react during the Saudi Pro League match against Al Ittihad at the King Abdullah Sport City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 5, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

In a league booming with star imports, he has held his own, playing 2,818 minutes across 33 games with one goal and one assist.

Frankfurt’s multi-tool Uzun

Just 19, Can Uzun’s versatility shines at Eintracht Frankfurt – thriving in the No. 10 role and across the front line.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Can Uzun in action during the Europa League match against Roma at the Olimpico Stadium, Rome, Italy, Jan. 30, 2025. (Shutterstock Photo)

The Nurnberg graduate has five goals and two assists in 26 games.

Rejecting a Germany call-up, he debuted for Türkiye in March 2024.

Season to forget for Özcan

Salih Özcan split this season between Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund but failed to cement a starting role.

Dortmund's Salih Özcan (R) and Mainz's Kaishu Sano vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match, Dortmund, Germany, March 30, 2025. (AFP Photo)

He played just three full matches across 21 appearances, falling short of expectations.

Still, the 27-year-old remains in Montella’s plans.

Lone Bayındır in Manchester

After joining Manchester United for 5 million euros, Altay Bayındır has largely been benched.

Manchester United's goalkeeper Altay Bayindir celebrates after winning the English FA Cup match against Arsenal at the Emirates stadium, London, U.K., Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo)

But he stole headlines with a heroic FA Cup performance against Arsenal – starting, saving two penalties, and sealing the win.

Young guns: Bertuğ, Atakan and Cenk

Bertuğ Yıldırım (Getafe): Three goals, one assist in 21 matches. Entered late in key Nations League ties.

Atakan Karazor (Stuttgart): Two goals, four assists in 39 games. A reliable midfield anchor in both Bundesliga and Champions League.

Cenk Özkaçar (Valladolid): Loaned from Valencia but struggling with just seven appearances.