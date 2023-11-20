The Turkish football national team is gearing up for their final Group D clash in the 2024 European Championship Qualifiers (Euro 2024), where they will face off against Wales on their turf at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday.

Currently leading the group with an impressive 16 points, the Crescent-Stars ensemble has showcased their prowess with five wins, one loss and one draw.

On the flip side, Wales are positioned in respectable third place with 11 points, secured through three wins, two losses and two draws.

Having already secured their tickets to the upcoming tournament in Germany, the Crescent-Star are on the cusp of finishing the group as leaders if they secure a win or a draw against Wales.

However, in the event of a defeat, their fate hinges on the outcome of the Croatia-Armenia match.

This impending clash marks the ninth encounter between Türkiye and Wales.

In the previous eight matchups, the Crescent-Stars emerged victorious three times, suffered four defeats and battled to a draw once.

Notably, the last meeting took place in Samsun on June 19, 2023, with Umut Nayir and Arda Güler leaving an indelible mark by finding the net.

As Türkiye stepped onto the pitch for their 622nd match in history, Italian maestro Vincenzo Montella, in his fourth match at the helm, has steered the team to victory in all three previous outings.

With a track record of six wins, two losses and a single draw in 2023, including a notable triumph over Germany with a 3-2 scoreline, Montella is proving to be a guiding force for the team.

Emre Akbaba, a notable name in the squad, unfortunately, will not be in action due to a knee injury sustained during the recent clash against Germany.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) confirmed the alteration, stating that Emre Akbaba has been withdrawn from the candidate squad due to an unfortunate injury.

Despite this setback, the Crescent-Stars, having already secured their spot in Euro 2024, will be on fire away from home.

The current standings see Türkiye leading with 16 points, followed closely by Croatia at 13 points and Wales in third place with 11 points.

Croatia, with a favorable goal difference, remain a contender for the top spot.