The Turkish national football team began their preparations for Euro 2024 with an open training session in Barsinghausen, a quaint town near Hannover, Germany.

The session at the August-Wenzel Stadium attracted a throng of passionate Turkish fans, eager to support the Crescent-Stars.

Arriving in Germany the previous evening, the national squad was met with an enthusiastic crowd as they took to the field this morning.

Fans cheer at Turkish national football team players during an open training session at the August-Wenzel Stadium, Hannover, Germany, June 12, 2024. (AA Photo)

The 5,000-seat stadium was packed, with additional supporters gathering around the venue, creating a lively atmosphere.

Turkish national football players during an open training session at the August-Wenzel Stadium, Hannover, Germany, June 12, 2024. (AA Photo)

The training kicked off with a warmup and some light running before progressing to passing drills.

The highlight was a small-sided match that had fans on their feet.

Despite the occasional downpour, the team's spirits remained high, fueled by the fans' relentless cheers.

Turkish national football team coach Vincenzo Montella takes selfies with fans at the August-Wenzel Stadium, Hannover, Germany, June 12, 2024. (AA Photo)

Notably absent from the session were Mert Günok and Irfan Can Kahveci, who sat out as a precaution.

Zeki Çelik and Ferdi Kadıoğlu trained separately from the main group.

Samet Akaydin and Ahmetcan Kaplan started with the team but continued with individual exercises as the session advanced.

After the intense workout, the players took a moment to acknowledge their supporters, circling the pitch to sign autographs and express their gratitude.

Turkish national football team coach Vincenzo Montella takes selfies with fans at the August-Wenzel Stadium, Hannover, Germany, June 12, 2024. (AA Photo)

The Turkish national team will continue their preparations with another training session this evening.

They are set to face Georgia in their opening match of the championship on Tuesday in Dortmund, aiming to make a strong start in their quest for European glory.