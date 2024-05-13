The Turkish Cup final between Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor is set to ignite excitement at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium on May 23.

Following a fruitful meeting at the Turkish Football Federation's (TFF) headquarters in Riva, TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi, Beşiktaş Club President Hasan Arat and Trabzonspor Club President Ertuğrul Doğan addressed the press.

"We have had a very productive meeting with the two club presidents," stated Mehmet Büyükekşi. "As a result, we have collectively decided to hold the Ziraat Turkish Cup final at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium. We want this match to mark a new beginning, emphasizing that sports are about friendship, peace and brotherhood – a sentiment both clubs agree upon. We'll have 50,000 Turkish flags made, ensuring that every spectator holds one. There will be a concert at 7 a.m., followed by team warm-ups and then the match kickoff. It's going to be a scene Türkiye has longed for. I wish both teams success in the final. We'll implement the semi-automatic offside system and bring in a foreign VAR referee."

Hasan Arat echoed the sentiment of making the right decision for Turkish football.

"We had a fantastic meeting and tomorrow (Tuesday), a security meeting will take place. If there is a need to divide the stands, a draw will be held. Seats in the honor stand will be reserved for the families of martyrs and veterans. We wanted the match to be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. In an Olympic year, we have expressed our desire for Türkiye to come together and embrace fair play. It is the right decision for everyone, and the Federation has been accommodating. My thanks to Trabzonspor Club President Ertuğrul Doğan and TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi for their approach. I wish both teams success. Let it be a festive and deserving victory," he said.

Ertuğrul Doğan emphasized the significance of the Turkish Cup final in uniting Turkish football.

"We have had a very positive meeting, making significant decisions. Both sets of fans will show sportsmanship; I am sure of it. Our hope is for a fair and respectful match. We will send a unique message to the world and Türkiye with our Turkish flags. Congratulations to all," he said.